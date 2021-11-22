ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After CEO, another key executive plans to leave Tripadvisor

By Lucia Maffei
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lindsay Nelson, who was hired by the travel metasearch company in 2018, plans to leave her role...

www.bizjournals.com

