Share Price Information for Redcentric (RCN)

 6 days ago

Redcentric plc (AIM: RCN), a leading UK IT managed services provider, confirms that the record date for its interim dividend of 1.2p per share for the six months ending 30 September 2021 is 26 November 2021, with the date of payment being 6 January...

FTSE 100 14:00 PM Market Update - 26/11/2021

At 14:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was down by -216.17 at 7094.2 points, a movement of -2.96%, showing a worrying fall in the market. International Airlines (IAG) was a heavily traded share, with around £13,119.08m (2.005%) worth of shares being traded. Overall, 13% of the companies in the FTSE...
Novacyt shares soar after Covid test gets UK regulator approval

(Alliance News) - Novacyt SA shares rose substantially on Friday after the biotechnology firm announced its Covid-19 PCR test had been authorised by the UK regulator. The company's genesig coronavirus PCR test was approved by the UK Health Security Agency. The genesig product is Novacyt's first test to be added to the Coronavirus Test Device Approvals register and the firm will now work to resume the sale of the product in the UK.
Final Announcement Released

This is the end of day message for the RNS system Friday 26 November 2021. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.RNS may use your IP address to confirm compliance with the terms and conditions, to analyse how you engage with the information contained in this communication, and to share such analysis on an anonymised basis with others as part of our commercial services. For further information about how RNS and the London Stock Exchange use the personal data you provide us, please see our Privacy Policy.
IN BRIEF: Marwyn Value set to complete realisation share offer

Marwyn Value Investors Ltd - investment company managed by Marwyn Asset Management Ltd - Within realisation share offer, 360,482 ordinary shares will be redesignated as 2021 realisation shares, and commence trading on Tuesday next week. Copyright 2021 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved. IN BRIEF: Marwyn Value set to complete...
LONDON MARKET OPEN: Stocks plunged into red as new Covid variant grips

(Alliance News) - European stock markets opened to a sea of red on Friday with a recently identified new Covid variant, called B.1.1529, worrying investors around the world. UK officials sounded the alarm on Thursday night over the new variant, which has the potential to evade immunity built up by vaccination or prior infection.
London midday: Sea of red as travel shares tumble on new Covid variant

(Sharecast News) - London's equity markets were still a sea of red by midday on Friday, with travel shares under the cosh as investors were spooked by a new Covid variant found in South Africa. The FTSE 100 was down 2.7% at 7,114.82. IG market analyst Chris Beauchamp said: "European...
United Utilities Group PLC

United Utilities Group PLC - LEI: 2138002IEYQAOC88ZJ59. United Utilities PLC - LEI: 213800KYT12UFB2VE455United Utilities Water Finance PLC - LEI: 213800313INX42GDLR44United Utilities Water Limited - LEI: 213800RQ5FMB2GQ69174. Publication of Offering Circular. The following offering circular has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and is available for viewing:. Offering circular dated...
Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Ltd (EUR): Result of the annual conversion

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Ltd (EUR): Result of the annual conversion. a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 45582. Result of the annual conversion. Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited (“B&G Holding” or the “Company”) today announces the result of the facility...
Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Information on the total number of voting rights and shares. Information on the total number of voting rights and shares. Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), November 26, 2021, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET – In accordance with article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: NYXH) publishes the belowinformation following the exercise of subscription rights and the issue of new shares.
LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Dark mood on Black Friday as variant fears bite

(Alliance News) - The FTSE 100 on Friday had its worst session in over a year, with fears over a new coronavirus variant slamming oil prices, the travel sector and banking stocks. Wall Street reopened from Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday to a sea of red. At least the pain will be...
1% Treasury Gilt 2032

Following the announcement regarding the auction by the UK Debt Management Office, please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. For further information please contact FTSE Russell Client Services at info@ftserussell.com or call:. Alternatively please visit our website at www.ftserussell.com. This information is provided by RNS, the news...
JPMORGAN GLOBAL EMERGING MARKETS INCOME TRUST PLC

Information disclosed in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11(1) As previously announced in the Company's 2021 Annual Report and Financial Statements, and following the Annual General Meeting of the Company, which was held earlier today, the Company announces that Richard Robinson has retired from the Board. Lucy Macdonald has succeeded Richard as the Senior Independent Director and has assumed the role of Chairman of the Nomination Committee.
abrdn China Investment Company Ltd.

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above. 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached. 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 9. Information in relation to the...
JPMORGAN INDIAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc has today purchased 18,482 ordinary shares into Treasury at 828.8116 pence per share. Following the transaction the Company holds 21,837,473 ordinary shares in Treasury. The shares in issue less the total number of Treasury shares is 77,636,378. The Company will only re-issue shares held in Treasury at a premium to net asset value.
LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Steady gains as Thanksgiving damps volatility

(Alliance News) -Â European markets moved higher on Thursday in the absence of any direction from the US, with New York sitting out the session for Thanksgiving. Hospitality firms helped the FTSE 100 extend its winning streak into a fourth day, while gains for Vivo Energy, Hochschild Mining and Capita boosted the more mid-cap FTSE 250 index.
London close: Stocks finish green on relatively quiet Thursday

(Sharecast News) - London stocks closed above the waterline on Thursday amid fairly quiet trade, with US markets closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. The FTSE 100 ended the session up 0.33% at 7,310.37, and the FTSE 250 was ahead 0.49% at 23,279.96. Sterling was in the red, meanwhile, last trading...
IN BRIEF: Blue Prism agrees on final Vista bid worth GBP1.22 billion

Blue Prism Group PLC - Warrington, England-based robotic process automation firm - Bali Bidco Ltd, which is owned by funds managed by Austin, Texas-based private equity firm Vista Equity Partners, has agreed on a final offer for Blue Prism at a price of 1,250 pence per share in cash, valuing the company at GBP1.22 billion.
PRESS: Meal replacement firm Huel mulling London IPO - FT

(Alliance News) -Â Meal replacement firm Huel is mulling a London float, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. Huel has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co to advise on an initial public offering that could take place next year. The banks are also giving advice on a potential sale of the business in a dual-track process, although an IPO is seen as the preferred option, according to people briefing on the situation.
IN BRIEF: REA Holdings replaces loans for subsidiaries

REA Holdings PLC - London-based crude palm oil producer - says it will repay and replace loans provided by Indonesian bankers PT Bank Mandiri Tbk to its subsidiaries PT Sasana Yudha Bhakti and PT Kutai Mitra Sejahtera. States Mandiri will also provide an Indonesian rupiah denominated working capitl facility to...
More Than $750,000,000 Worth of Crypto Liquidated in Just 12 Hours As Markets Sell Off

Tens of thousands of crypto traders have had their positions liquidated as markets across all sectors close out the week in the red. Data from the cryptocurrency futures trading and information platform Coinglass reveals that on November 25th, over $751 million worth of trader positions in digital assets were wiped out in a 12-hour span. Among these losses, 85.2% came from investors holding long positions.
