Lakers: Gilbert Arenas Blasts Isaiah Stewart For Going After LeBron James

By Brook Smith
 5 days ago
Things got very wild between the Lakers and Pistons on Sunday night. A few minutes into the third quarter, LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart got tangled up and that sparked off a brawl.

James appeared to elbow Stewart in the face and that set him off. The Pistons center went crazy and started to come after several Lakers players very aggressively, pushing his own coaches and teammates out of the way.

If you somehow haven't seen it already, it's worth a watch.

Obviously, LeBron is always going to take the heat in a scenario like this. That comes with being one of the best players in NBA history. But not everyone was happy with the way Stewart responded. You can include Gilbert Arenas in that, and he went on a long rant about the skirmish.

Arenas talked about the rules of fighting in the NBA, and noted that you never come after LeBron James or Kevin Durant. He also noted that you don't get to act tough against Klay Thompson and Steph Curry, for whatever reason.

And finally, Arenas noted that only Chris Paul and Rajon Rondo are allowed to fight, and gave him some advice on how he can look tough. It's some good advice from the former NBA guard.

