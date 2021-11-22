Breakfast Club Lunches with Babish

Hardee's recently began testing a new Smoked Brisket lineup that features tempting dishes such as the Smoked Brisket & Cheddar Angus Thickburger and the Smoked Brisket Biscuit. Currently being tested out at select locations in Nashville, Tennessee., Hardee's new lineup revolves around savory smoked brisket. One of the most exciting new offerings is the Smoked Brisket Breakfast Burrito, which pairs sliced smoked brisket with melty smoked cheddar cheese, folded eggs, crispy Hash Rounds, and shredded cheddar cheese – all wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla. Another tasty breakfast option is the Smoked Brisket Biscuit, which pairs the brisket with melty smoked cheddar cheese, and a fresh cracked fried egg on a buttery biscuit.
Comments / 0