As Thanksgiving week arrives, COVID-19 continues to challenge the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, the coronavirus pandemic continues to pose a challenge for the Carolinas.

Here are North Carolina metrics compared to Thanksgiving week last year:

Daily Cases/Infections: 2,365 This Year, 3,053 Last Year

Hospitalizations: 1,150 This Year, 1,926 Last Year

Vaccinations/Vaccine Rate: 46,997 This Year, 0 Last Year

Positivity Rate: 6% This Year, 8% Last Year

Deaths: 34 This Year, 23 Last Year

Daily Testing: This Year, Last Year

Here are South Carolina metrics compared to Thanksgiving week last year:

Daily Cases: 934 This Year, 1,857 Last Year

Daily Hospitalizations: 420 This Year, 817 Last Year

Daily Vaccine Testing: 19,867 This Year, 0 Last Year

Daily Positivity Rate: 4% This Year, 7% Last Year

Deaths: 18 This Year, 43 Last Year

On Monday at 4:30 p.m. the White House COVID-19 Task Force featuring CDC and NIA directors Dr. Walensky and Dr. Fauci will give an update.

According to DHEC, more than 420,000 South Carolinians have gotten a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. State health officials said their data doesn’t differentiate from third shots for immunocompromised South Carolinians and booster shots.

Mecklenburg County was close to dropping below the magic number of 5% positivity just a week ago, that’s the level at which the county’s mask mandate will automatically drop. Since then, the numbers have gone up every single day. The most recent update from the county shows the percent positive rate at 6%.

