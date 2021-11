Anything with the words “weapons ship” and “mysterious” in the headline will get anyone’s blood pumping. Well, it’s not just a headline; a new report says China’s hypersonic glider craft (supposedly capable of carrying a nuclear warhead has dropped a mysterious payload somewhere in the atmosphere. If these new reports are true, this will offer new insights (even if they are terrifying) into what the new Chinese weapon is. It’s a bird. It’s a plane. Actually, we don’t know what this space weapon is, but damn sure ain’t Superman or the Tesla guy driving the Tesla Roadster.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 2 DAYS AGO