Local 4Hr’s Show Off Their Horse Sense

By Tom Katz
 6 days ago

The Illinois 4-H State Hippology team’s knowledge was tested at the Eastern National 4-H Roundup and they came away as reserve champions. The team fielded a wide range of questions, ranging from breed identification, anatomy, tack identification, and feed samples to disease management, parasite identification, and quality assessment. The national...

Illinois 4-H Foundation issued the following announcement on Nov. 18. The Illinois 4-H State Hippology team’s knowledge was tested at the Eastern National 4-H Roundup and they came away as reserve champions. The team fielded a wide range of questions, ranging from breed identification, anatomy, tack identification, and feed samples to disease management, parasite identification, and quality assessment.
