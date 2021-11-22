Navy says fuel, water leaked from facility near Pearl Harbor

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Navy said Monday it has stopped the spill of a water and fuel mixture from a drain line near an underground fuel storage facility that serves Pearl Harbor.

The Navy said in a statement the liquid flowed from a fire suppression system into a tunnel, but it stopped this at about 2 a.m. The Navy removed 14,000 gallons (53,000 liters) of the mixture from the tunnel and placed it in an above ground storage tank.

The Navy said there were no signs the fuel had escaped into the environment and drinking water was safe. It’s investigating the incident.

Officials said the leak was downhill from the Red Hill fuel storage facility and not directly connected to the main tanks.

The facility has faced increasing scrutiny in recent years after a series of leaks.

Earlier this month, the four members of Hawaii’s congressional delegation asked the Department of Defense’s inspector general to investigate the Navy’s handling of the facility.

Red Hill holds 20 underground fuel storage tanks, which sit above an aquifer that supplies drinking water to Oahu. A 2014 leak from one of the World War II-era tanks caused concern the facility could contaminate drinking water.