ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Learn more about RevMed

By Virginia This Morning
WTVR-TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. -- Bill stopped bv RevMed and talked with Dr. Dan Moore who shared...

www.wtvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Richmond, VA
Health
City
Henrico, VA
City
Richmond, VA
CBS News

Remembering Stephen Sondheim, a musical theater giant

Through such classic productions as "West Side Story," "Company," "Follies," "Sunday in the Park With George" and "Into the Woods," composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim forced the American musical to grow up, and took audiences to places they'd never been before. Correspondent Mo Rocca offers an appreciation of the career of Sondheim, who died Friday, November 26, at the age of 91.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hill

Interior recommends imposing higher costs for public lands drilling

A long-awaited report from the Interior Department recommends taking steps to increase fees for drilling on public lands, arguing that taxpayers are currently being shortchanged. The department says that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) should carry out several policies that increase these rates. Drilling on public lands represents 7...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS News

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial fears

Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat since February, to close at 4,594 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.2%, closing at 15,491.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dpc
The Hill

Israel to close borders to all foreigners due to omicron variant

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement that the country's borders would be closed to all foreigners due to concerns about the omicron variant and that Israeli citizens coming into the country would have to quarantine, regardless of their vaccination status. The statement, issued on Saturday, said that...
WORLD
CBS News

Group of 20-30 robbers swarm Best Buy in Minnesota on Black Friday

A group of up to 30 people robbed a Best Buy store in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul area on Black Friday, according to authorities. The theft resembles other mass robberies recently seen across the country. In such cases, several robbers swarm a store, ransack the shelves and run away, sometimes assaulting shoppers and store employees in the process.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy