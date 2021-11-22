ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry Cavill May Not Be Tops In Bond Odds, But He’s Ahead In One Key Measure As He Weighs In On 007 Role

By Mike Reyes
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 5 days ago
For almost as long as Daniel Craig has played the role of James Bond, The Witcher and Superman star Henry Cavill has been associated with the prospects of one day stepping into that famed tuxedo. Betting odds have seen the man’s fortunes rise and fall over time, with consistently strong showings...

