Correction: Kenosha Protest-Shootings-Verdict's Fallout

CHICAGO (CBS) – Rev. Jesse Jackson will lead a march through Kenosha, in response to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict. Rev. Jackson and others plan to retrace the route Kyle Rittenhouse took the night he killed two men and injured a third. He will also be calling on the Department of Justice to investigate federal crimes they say Rittenhouse committed the night of the fatal shootings. The march comes just one day after hundreds of people shut down some streets in Chicago to protest Rittenhouse’s acquittal. The protest started at Federal Plaza and snaked through major arteries of downtown. Protesters stopped traffic on Michigan Avenue...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO