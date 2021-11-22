ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Correction: Kenosha Protest-Shootings-Verdict's Fallout

dailyrecordnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a story published Nov. 16, 2021, about the Kyle Rittenhouse trial,...

www.dailyrecordnews.com

Ok Magazine

Lawyer Disgusted As Kyle Rittenhouse Is Offered Jobs On Capitol Hill Following 'Not Guilty' Verdict In Kenosha Shooting As Protests Continue

Days after Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges related to the Kenosha, Wisc. shooting last year that left two dead and one injured, his attorney is upset by some of the questionable attention the 18-year-old is getting. Article continues below advertisement. Defense lawyer Mark Richards has noticed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
tillamookcountypioneer.net

WORDS OF WISDOM: The Verdict in Kenosha

The recent trial and verdict in Wisconsin have brought about renewed discussion and argument on a number of hot topics in our country. This widely publicized trial and media event has stirred up conversations about racism, classism, police violence, the role of guns, law and order, economic disparity, privilege, and the fairness of the criminal justice system. Like many, I feel a range of unsettling emotions and conflict.
POLITICS
FOX2now.com

Hancock & Kelley: Rittenhouse verdict fallout

ST. LOUIS – We open this week’s Hancock and Kelley with a discussion about a trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin that has garnered worldwide attention. After four days of deliberations, a jury returned a “not guilty” verdict against Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot three people—fatally wounding two of them—during protests in 2020. Did the jury get this right?
SAINT LOUIS, MO
HuffingtonPost

Kenosha Remains Peaceful Amid Handful Of Protests After Rittenhouse Verdict

Protesters gathered Friday evening outside the Kenosha, Wisconsin, courthouse where a jury declared Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts, participating in demonstrations that were tense but ultimately nonviolent. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) had put 500 National Guard troops on notice ahead of the verdict in an attempt to...
KENOSHA, WI
PIX11

Rittenhouse verdict: Not guilty on all counts in Kenosha shooting trial

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the nation’s debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice. Rittenhouse, 18, cried and hugged one of his attorneys upon hearing the verdict. He had been charged with homicide, attempted homicide and […]
KENOSHA, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

What's next now that Kyle Rittenhouse has been found not guilty? Legal fallout from the Kenosha shootings will continue.

The jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse has delivered its verdict, but it's not the end of legal proceedings related to the police shooting of Jacob Blake or the shootings that occurred at subsequent protests. Rittenhouse, 18, faced five charges: first-degree reckless homicide for killing Joseph Rosenbaum, 36; first-degree intentional homicide for killing Anthony Huber,...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS Chicago

Rev. Jesse Jackson To Lead Protest In Kenosha In Response To Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict

CHICAGO (CBS) – Rev. Jesse Jackson will lead a march through Kenosha, in response to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict. Rev. Jackson and others plan to retrace the route Kyle Rittenhouse took the night he killed two men and injured a third. He will also be calling on the Department of Justice to investigate federal crimes they say Rittenhouse committed the night of the fatal shootings. The march comes just one day after hundreds of people shut down some streets in Chicago to protest Rittenhouse’s acquittal. The protest started at Federal Plaza and snaked through major arteries of downtown. Protesters stopped traffic on Michigan Avenue...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Montanan

How Kenosha PD and the FBI received Wisconsin’s BLM protester list

New details have emerged regarding a list of people law enforcement believed to be involved in Black Lives Matter protests last year. Documents recently obtained by the Wisconsin Examiner show that, despite earlier statements, the list was indeed shared with members of the Kenosha Police Department. The revelations raise questions about the extensive surveillance which […] The post How Kenosha PD and the FBI received Wisconsin’s BLM protester list appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Daily Gate City

Arbery's mother: Jury had 'the correct verdict'

Wanda Cooper-Jones spoke to The Associated Press after a Georgia jury found three white men guilty of murdering her son, Ahmaud Arbery, who was Black. Cooper-Jones says she was sure that the jury 'would come back with the correct verdict.' (Nov. 25) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com.
PUBLIC SAFETY

