Correction: Kenosha Protest-Shootings-Verdict's Fallout

Days after Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges related to the Kenosha, Wisc. shooting last year that left two dead and one injured, his attorney is upset by some of the questionable attention the 18-year-old is getting. Article continues below advertisement. Defense lawyer Mark Richards has noticed...
The recent trial and verdict in Wisconsin have brought about renewed discussion and argument on a number of hot topics in our country. This widely publicized trial and media event has stirred up conversations about racism, classism, police violence, the role of guns, law and order, economic disparity, privilege, and the fairness of the criminal justice system. Like many, I feel a range of unsettling emotions and conflict.
ST. LOUIS – We open this week’s Hancock and Kelley with a discussion about a trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin that has garnered worldwide attention. After four days of deliberations, a jury returned a “not guilty” verdict against Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot three people—fatally wounding two of them—during protests in 2020. Did the jury get this right?
KENOSHA, Wis. - Protesters gathered outside the Kenosha County Courthouse on Tuesday awaiting a verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case. The crowd of protesters had been growing steadily throughout the day. The protesters gathered on the front steps of the courthouse, carrying signs, banging on drums and making a lot...
KENOSHA, Wisconsin -- The jury at Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial deliberated a full day on Tuesday without reaching a verdict over whether he was the instigator in a night of bloodshed in Kenosha or a concerned citizen who came under attack while trying to protect property. The case went to...
Kyle Rittenhouse the Antioch, Ill., man who traveled to Kenosha, Wis., during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake last year, was acquitted of the murder of two people and the wounding of another after a contentious trial. After four days of deliberation, a jury of five men and...
Protesters gathered Friday evening outside the Kenosha, Wisconsin, courthouse where a jury declared Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts, participating in demonstrations that were tense but ultimately nonviolent. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) had put 500 National Guard troops on notice ahead of the verdict in an attempt to...
KENOSHA, Wis. — Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the nation’s debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice. Rittenhouse, 18, cried and hugged one of his attorneys upon hearing the verdict. He had been charged with homicide, attempted homicide and […]
(The Center Square) – The Illinois State Police and suburban police departments are on alert as a jury deliberates in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial. Rittenhouse, from Antioch, Illinois, claimed self-defense when he shot three men, killing two of them during violent protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin after police shot a Black man.
Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty by a jury Friday at his closely watched trial on all charges related to his killing two unarmed men and shooting an armed man during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year. Rittenhouse was just 17 years old at the time he fatally shot...
The jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse has delivered its verdict, but it's not the end of legal proceedings related to the police shooting of Jacob Blake or the shootings that occurred at subsequent protests.
Rittenhouse, 18, faced five charges: first-degree reckless homicide for killing Joseph Rosenbaum, 36; first-degree intentional homicide for killing Anthony Huber,...
CHICAGO (CBS) – Rev. Jesse Jackson will lead a march through Kenosha, in response to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict.
Rev. Jackson and others plan to retrace the route Kyle Rittenhouse took the night he killed two men and injured a third. He will also be calling on the Department of Justice to investigate federal crimes they say Rittenhouse committed the night of the fatal shootings.
The march comes just one day after hundreds of people shut down some streets in Chicago to protest Rittenhouse’s acquittal.
The protest started at Federal Plaza and snaked through major arteries of downtown.
Protesters stopped traffic on Michigan Avenue...
New details have emerged regarding a list of people law enforcement believed to be involved in Black Lives Matter protests last year. Documents recently obtained by the Wisconsin Examiner show that, despite earlier statements, the list was indeed shared with members of the Kenosha Police Department. The revelations raise questions about the extensive surveillance which […]
