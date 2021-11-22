Betting Roundtable: Giants-Buccaneers Monday Night Football Best Bets

(Line: -11, O/U 49.5) Among the relevant trends here, the Rams are 29-27-1 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's minus-$70 from a straight $110 bet. For that period, New York posted mixed ATS marks when playing on the road (21-7, $1330), serving as the betting underdog (25-21, $190) and kicking off in the Eastern Time Zone (22-24-1, minus-$440). The ATS numbers for 2021 are also pedestrian, with the Giants sporting a 5-4 overall record ($60), 3-1 mark on the road ($190), and 3-3 record versus NFC foes (minus-$30). Citing other intriguing trends, the Giants are 10-2 ATS when charting their last 12 times of being an underdog of +8 or higher ($780). Conversely, New York owns a 2-11 ATS mark (minus-$1000), when tracking the last 13 times the Giants outscored their new opponent by more than five points the previous week. For the season, the Giants offense ranks 16th overall in passing offense (238.9 yards per game), 21st in total offense (334.8 yards per week), 24th in scoring offense (19.9 points per game), and 25th in rushing offense (95.9 yards per week). And since Week 7, New York's emerging defense has surrendered only 39 points over three games.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO