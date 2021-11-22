ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Betting Roundtable: Giants-Buccaneers Monday Night Football Best Bets

By SI.com
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

The Buccaneers are 7-1 Against The Spread (ATS) in their last eight home games.

www.chatsports.com

bucsreport.com

Buccaneers Sign Wide Receiver

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing a wide receiver. No not that one, a former Buccaneer, wide receiver Breshad Perriman. Look for Perriman to start on the practice squad but soon be elevated to the 53-man roster. There’s no official corresponding move by the Buccaneers yet, but this all but...
NFL
CBS Sports

Scottie Pippen says it's 'hard' to call Buccaneers QB Tom Brady the NFL's best player

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has thrown shade at his longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, since the 2020 debut of the Jordan-centric docuseries "The Last Dance." Now, Pippen is directing his criticism toward the player widely known as football's greatest of all time.
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

Giants vs Buccaneers MNF Betting Trends

(Line: -11, O/U 49.5) Among the relevant trends here, the Rams are 29-27-1 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's minus-$70 from a straight $110 bet. For that period, New York posted mixed ATS marks when playing on the road (21-7, $1330), serving as the betting underdog (25-21, $190) and kicking off in the Eastern Time Zone (22-24-1, minus-$440). The ATS numbers for 2021 are also pedestrian, with the Giants sporting a 5-4 overall record ($60), 3-1 mark on the road ($190), and 3-3 record versus NFC foes (minus-$30). Citing other intriguing trends, the Giants are 10-2 ATS when charting their last 12 times of being an underdog of +8 or higher ($780). Conversely, New York owns a 2-11 ATS mark (minus-$1000), when tracking the last 13 times the Giants outscored their new opponent by more than five points the previous week. For the season, the Giants offense ranks 16th overall in passing offense (238.9 yards per game), 21st in total offense (334.8 yards per week), 24th in scoring offense (19.9 points per game), and 25th in rushing offense (95.9 yards per week). And since Week 7, New York's emerging defense has surrendered only 39 points over three games.
NFL
elitesportsny.com

Giants at Buccaneers Week 11 Preview: Who to watch, odds, best bets

ESNY previews the upcoming Monday Night Football matchup between the Giants and Buccaneers. Yes, it’s surprising considering how disastrous the start to the season was. But with a Week 11 Monday Night Football matchup approaching, Big Blue is just 1.5 games out of the final NFC Wild Card spot. Of...
NFL
New York Post

Giants will continue their underdog betting trend versus Buccaneers

Three VSiN football analysts offer up their betting suggestions for the “Monday Night Football” game in Tampa between the Giants and Buccaneers. Youmans: It has been nearly a month since the Buccaneers won a game — 38-3 over the Bears on Oct. 24 before a loss at New Orleans, a bye and a loss at Washington — so Tom Brady is likely to bounce back and find the win column. I’m not calling for the upset. I will call for the underdog to cover. The Giants are most dangerous as road ’dogs, going 23-7 ATS in their past 30 in the role, including 19-4 since 2018.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Loss

With two losses in just five days, a lot of the luster has come off the Dallas Cowboys. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t plan on hitting the panic button anytime soon. In an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Jones lamented that his team couldn’t put enough pressure on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr yesterday. But he made it clear that the defense will improve and “the sky is not falling.”
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL

