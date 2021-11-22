Thunder Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Questionable for Hawks Matchup

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is questionable for the Thunder’s matchup against the Hawks on Monday due to a right ankle sprain.

Gilgeous-Alexander has yet to miss a game this season. He’s been one of several bright spots for the Thunder this season, averaging 20.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.

The fourth-year point guard has seen a rough stretch of play recently, averaging just 14.0 points per game on 27 percent shooting in his last four contests. He’s shooting just 21 percent from three in that span.

Gilgeous-Alexander missed a significant amount of time last season due to plantar fasciitis. He played in just 35 games, missing the entire back half of the season.

Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

Vit Krejci, Theo Maledon, Tre Mann and Paul Watson Jr. are all listed as out against Atlanta.

Should Gilgeous-Alexander sit out his first contest of the year, Luguentz Dort and rookie Josh Giddey will be looked at to pick up slack on the offensive end.

The Hawks are currently riding a four-game win streak by the hot hand of Trae Young who is averaging 24.7 points and 9.2 assists per game this season.

After a four-game win streak, the Thunder have now lost four of their last five games.

Following the final stretch of the road trip against Atlanta, OKC will host the Jazz on Wednesday and the Wizards on Friday. Both matchups will be at 7 p.m.

