ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

A murder investigation is under way after the body of a woman was found in a house in south Wales.

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe woman has yet to be named and no-one has been arrested. Councillor Sam...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Body Found At Bottom Of Embankment In Yuba County; Suspicious Death Investigation Underway

YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death after the body of a man was found near the Nevada and Yuba county border. The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office says the body was first spotted late in the morning back on Nov. 26. Detectives say the body was found at the bottom of an embankment along Spencerville Road. The body had visible injuries, detectives say, prompting the suspicious death investigation. Exactly what caused the man’s death is still unclear, however. No other information about the body, other than that he was a man in his late 40s to 50s, has been released.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#South Wales#Crime Rates
The Independent

Boy who stabbed friend more than 70 times was thrown out of primary school for knife threat

A teenage boy who stabbed his friend more than 70 times and tried to behead him had been reportedly expelled from school at the age of 10 after threatening a girl with a knife.Marcel Grzeszcz, 15, was convicted of murdering Roberts Buncis on 12 December last year, two days before the victim’s 13th birthday.It has since emerged that he was expelled after he had taken a knife into St Nicholas Primary School in Boston, Lincolnshire, and threatened a girl with it.A mother who used to take Roberts to school with her children told The Sun: “It’s not his first incident...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man charged with murder after disappearance of mother of two

A man has been charged with murder after a mother of two went missing in Kent. Kent Police said the Crown Prosecution Service has authorised charging Mark Brown, 40, of St-Leonards-on-Sea in East Sussex following the the disappearance of Alexandra Morgan. He was charged shortly before midnight on Sunday and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother of murdered sisters tells Met Police to ‘get the rot out’ after officers admit taking photos of bodies

The mother of two murdered women whose bodies were photographed by Metropolitan Police officers has told the force to “get the rot out once and for all”.Mina Smallman, a retired Anglican priest, said Scotland Yard’s apologies for the handling of her daughters’ disappearance and officers’ subsequent actions was “too little, too late”.Speaking outside the Old Bailey, she said: “You need to drill down and get the rot out once and for all. You are not above the law, you are not going to be protected.”Asked if the Metropolitan Police commissioner should resign Ms Smallman said it was not the “right...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

22-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Bathtub, 20-Year-Old Woman In Serious Condition After Shooting In Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman is dead and another woman is in serious condition after a shooting in Gresham Monday morning. Police said a 22-year-old woman was found dead in a bathtub with a gunshot wound to her head, in the 8200 block of South Justine Street just before 5:30 a.m. 2 women shot in Gresham this morning. Per CPD, one woman was found in the bathtub with a gunshot wound to her head. She didn’t survive. Another was found on the sidewalk, shot in the face. She’s in serious condition. Police say they are looking for the shooter @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Swg0OSkK2b — Mugo Odigwe (@MugoOdigwe) November 22, 2021 The second victim, a 20-year-old woman, was found outside on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to her face. She was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition. No arrest have been made.
CHICAGO, IL
The Flint Journal

Body of 4-year-old girl found after Flint house explosion

FLINT, MI -- The body of a 4-year-old girl has been found in the rubble that remained after a Flint home was destroyed in an explosion Monday evening. The 4-year-old girl was the last person missing after the explosion that occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22 at the 3900 block of Hogarth Avenue, between Nedra and Walton avenues, in Flint’s west side.
FLINT, MI
Shropshire Star

Woman arrested after 10-year-old boy mauled to death by dog

The 28-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control. A 28-year-old woman has been arrested after a boy was killed by a dog in Caerphilly. Jack Lis, 10, was mauled to death at the home of a friend in Pentwyn,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father accused of helping partner murder six-year-old ‘didn’t want to cause unnecessary arguments’, court told

A father on trial for helping his partner murder his six-year-old son has said he valued her love and attention more than his son.Thomas Hughes is accused of aiding and abetting his girlfriend Emma Tustin in killing Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.The previously “happy, chubby, healthy, active” boy was allegedly abused over several months after he and his father moved into Ms Tustin’s home during the first Covid lockdown last year.Prosecutors claim the pair forced Arthur to stand in the hallway for 14 hours a day, gave him meals laced with excessive amounts of salt to poison him, withheld food and drink, isolated...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Police search woodland behind house where woman’s body found

Police have searched woodland behind a house where a woman’s body was found in a suspected murder in South Wales, the PA news agency understands. The woman was discovered at a property in Llantwit Fardre, Pontypridd at around 2.45pm on Sunday. South Wales Police officers and crime scene investigators remained...
PUBLIC SAFETY
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Police investigating after body found in vacant Dutchtown building

ST. LOUIS — A decomposed body was found Friday night inside a vacant building in the Dutchtown neighborhood, police said. Police responded about 7:30 p.m. to a call in the 3200 block of Chippewa Street. The city medical examiner's office found no signs of trauma but labeled the incident a...
DUTCHTOWN, MO
texarkanafyi.com

Texarkana Police Investigating Woman’s Body Found in Drainage Ditch

The Texarkana Arkansas Police are currently investigating a case where the remains of a white female were found in a drainage ditch near the intersection of Arkansas Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue around 9:00 am today. Investigators are working on the case now and little information is available to the public...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Man in traffic accident declared dead wakes up after night in morgue

An Indian man was declared dead following a motorcycle accident and placed in a morgue freezer — but shocked his family when they discovered that he was still breathing the next day. Srikesh Kumar, 45, was in critical condition after he was struck by the motorcycle in Moradabad, east of...
ACCIDENTS
Davenport Journal

Man stabbed his mother to death then set the vehicle on fire while his 4-year-old niece was inside; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 38-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison on Friday. Prosecutors said the defendant killed his 59-year-old mother and 4-year-old niece. The girl was murdered by her uncle, she was trapped in a car seat with her 5-year-old brother in a vehicle that was set on fire by her uncle. Her brother was able to escape but she didn’t make it and passed away in the accident.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy