Thanksgiving is, of course, a celebration of the fall harvest and all of the things you have to be thankful for, but the big November holiday wouldn’t be what it is today without the massive shopping affair that comes right after it: Black Friday. When it comes to Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping, GAP always has your back. With reliable wardrobe basics, cozy sweaters, knit scarves, comfy jeans, matching pajama sets for you and your bestie, and everything in between, you can’t go wrong giving this store a drop-in during the post-Thanksgiving (or in GAP’s case, pre-Thanksgiving) bargain-hunting affair.

SHOPPING ・ 4 DAYS AGO