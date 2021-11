JoJo Siwa is all grown up! The YouTube star looked so glam on the red carpet at the American Music Awards before presenting to BTS!. JoJo Siwa tried a new look out on the red carpet at the American Music Awards! The 18-year-old ditched her signature bow ponytail for the red carpet at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21. Instead, she kept her blonde locks back into a chic half-pony, wearing most of her hair down and in curls going down the back.

