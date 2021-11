The closer we get to Dec. 1, the harder it is to find Advent calendars that are any good. By the time you get to Black Friday, the leftovers are often a combination of expensive and not very good, which is a challenge if you have multiple kids and want a decently fun calendar for each of them. If you find yourself looking for the right one for your family, allow me to introduce you to the Harry Potter: Holiday Magic Advent calendar. Not only is it fun and well themed, it's only $19 today.

SHOPPING ・ 10 DAYS AGO