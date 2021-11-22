Dan Levy’s New HBO Max Cooking Show Is Giving Us Total GBBO Vibes

Dan Levy has teamed up with Boardwalk Pictures to produce a new cooking competition show, The Big Brunch, which will be hitting HBO Max next year. Dan Levy, who has had great success hosting The Great Canadian Baking Show will be flexing those hosting muscles once more. The show is said to be focussing on the culinary heroes who create incredible meals out of food trucks, cafes and diners, seeking to discover the undiscovered and shine a light on people who create communities around their cooking. The show will be bringing people from all across the country together to share their best brunches as well as their business dreams, all the while competing for a life changing prize.

TV SHOWS ・ 12 DAYS AGO