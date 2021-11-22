ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Levy’s New HBO Max Cooking Show Is Giving Us Total GBBO Vibes

By DeVonne Goode
Greatist
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDan Levy — the Canadian actor most well-known for his role of David Rose on the hit TV Show “Schitt’s Creek” — is now about to take Canadian bacon (and any other bacon that you *heart*) to the next level. Levy is launching a brunch cooking competition show on...

greatist.com

HBO Watch

Dan Levy’s THE BIG BRUNCH to Launch on HBO Max Next Year

Dan Levy has teamed up with Boardwalk Pictures to produce a new cooking competition show, The Big Brunch, which will be hitting HBO Max next year. Dan Levy, who has had great success hosting The Great Canadian Baking Show will be flexing those hosting muscles once more. The show is said to be focussing on the culinary heroes who create incredible meals out of food trucks, cafes and diners, seeking to discover the undiscovered and shine a light on people who create communities around their cooking. The show will be bringing people from all across the country together to share their best brunches as well as their business dreams, all the while competing for a life changing prize.
purewow.com

Dan Levy Reveals Why He Had to Wear a Neck Brace Behind the Scenes of ‘Schitt's Creek’

While Schitt's Creek fans know Dan Levy as the suave and sarcastic David Rose, it turns out that things weren't always so glamorous for the star while on set. Besides starring in the show, Levy also wrote, produced, and directed episodes of the series (which he co-created with his father, Eugene Levy). And with so many responsibilities, it was challenging to balance all of them. In a new interview with ﻿British GQ﻿, Levy said that during some weeks, “I didn’t sleep more than eight hours.”
EW.com

Watch what one Finding Magic Mike contender does to someone's grandma in the HBO Max competition show

Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh want to help men rediscover their "magic." The star and director of the original Magic Mike film are producers on a new HBO Max competition series, Finding Magic Mike, which assembles 10 men from across the country who feel like they've lost their, well, magic. The show puts these men through the wringer of a Magic Mike-style boot camp, where they learn sexy and daring dance routines in search of being crowned "the real Magic Mike." The winner receives a cash prize.
Lifehacker

What's New on HBO Max in December 2021

In early 2003, it seemed like The Matrix was poised to become the next Star Wars—a sci-fi franchise with enough fan enthusiasm and in-universe lore to endure for decades. The first film, a box office hit in 1999 that only became more popular on DVD (becoming one of the first “must-own” titles and arguably, and fittingly, helping that medium establish itself as the replacement for VHS), and anticipation was high for the sequels, filmed back-to-back and planned for release one after the other.
thebrag.com

Troye Sivan joins cast of The Weeknd’s new HBO show

The Weeknd has been given the green light from HBO for his new drama show, and Aussie pop star Troye Sivan is amongst the notable casting choices. As per Variety, HBO has formally ordered the six-episode series, which is very much an Abel Tesfaye affair – he co-wrote, executive produced, and will star in the drama.
darkhorizons.com

HBO Max’s “Santa Inc.” Series Trailer

A trailer has been released for the new HBO Max animated series “Santa Inc.” which hails from Seth Rogen and Sarah Silverman, and premieres on the service on December 2nd. The story follows intrepid elf Candy Smalls (Silverman) who will do anything to be named as the first female Santa – even if she has to fight like a man to get it.
POPSUGAR

Channing Tatum Will Return For a New Magic Mike Movie on HBO Max!

Channing Tatum is ready to break out some new moves! On Nov. 29, Deadline announced that the Magic Mike franchise is returning with a new film on HBO Max and it will see Tatum reprise his role as the Mike Lane. The actor celebrated the news on social media, sharing a photo of the script for Magic Mike's Last Dance. "Well world, looks like Mike Lane's tapping back in," he wrote. Steven Soderbergh will direct the film, with Reid Carolin returning to write the script after the success of the initial 2012 movie.
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
Outsider.com

‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ Star Ty Pennington Gets Married at Under-Construction Home

There was just something about early 2000’s TV that made a lasting impression. Sure, it could be cheesy, but it was also wholesome and frankly educational, too. Even knee-deep in sewage or elbows-deep inside cattle, Mike Rowe kept us entertained while dropping some blue-collar knowledge with his “Dirty Jobs.” Then, in the realm of home remodeling, we had Ty Pennington. Remember him? He brought us “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.”
