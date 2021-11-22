ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State Guard Eugene Brown III In Concussion Protocol, Out For Both Games Of Fort Myers Tip-Off

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fHHVZ_0d456YbQ00

According to a team spokesperson, Ohio State will be without guard Eugene Brown III for both games of the Fort Myers Tip-Off this week.

Brown suffered a concussion second half of last Thursday’s loss at Xavier and did not travel with the team to Florida. He remains in Columbus while the Buckeyes get set to take on Seton Hall tonight (6 p.m. on FS1) and either California or Florida on Wednesday, though tipoff time has not yet been determined.

The sophomore from Conyers, Ga., is averaging 3.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per game off the bench this season. That includes a career-high 12 points in the blowout win over Bowling Green last Monday.

Brown's absence could mean additional minutes for Louisiana-Lafayette transfer guard Cedric Russell, who has recorded one assist in two games this season.

