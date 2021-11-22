ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ringo Starr Launches Online Class on How to Play Drums

By Todd Spangler
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRingo Starr wants to share some peace and love — and his experience playing drums for one of the most famous bands of all time. Starr launched an online class on drumming and creative collaboration, with the legendary percussionist of The Beatles teaming with MasterClass for the 12-part course. In his...

HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
NME

‘Let It Be’ director says he “doesn’t care” that Ringo Starr thinks film is “miserable”

Michael Lindsay-Hogg, the director of The Beatles‘ Let It Be film, has said he “doesn’t care” that Ringo Starr isn’t a fan of the documentary. Released in 1970, the project captured the Fab Four during recording sessions for their 12th studio album – also titled ‘Let It Be’ – and drew particular attention to heated exchanges between Paul McCartney and George Harrison.
Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
Ultimate Classic Rock

The White Album Song That Nearly Tore the Beatles Apart

The Beatles reconvened at George Harrison's home in the spring of 1968 upon their return from Rishikesh, India. It was time to get to work. They recorded 26 rough demos — five from Harrison, 14 from John Lennon and seven from Paul McCartney. The next step was to take the tapes to the studio for refinement and recording, but one song among the McCartney contributions did not jibe with the others.
That Time Ringo Starr Played Frank Zappa in 200 Motels

With Peter Jackson’s re-cut of The Beatles: Get Back coming at the end of November, we are reminded the Beatles were cinematic stars as well as musical artists. Beyond the group’s films, John Lennon played Private Gripweed in Richard Lester’s How I Won the War, and Ringo Starr acted in quite a few films. His choices were far more in keeping with the underground and independent air of the time. Starr starred with Peter Sellars in the anti-capitalist satire The Magic Christian, as the villain in the Spaghetti Western Blindman, and the voyeuristic Mexican gardener Emmanuel in the sex farce Candy. But his most counterculture and independent nod was as Frank Zappa in the film 200 Motels (1971). A special edition of its soundtrack, Frank Zappa 200 Motels 50th Anniversary Edition, is coming out on Dec. 17.
Ringo Starr Will Be Your New Mentor In Masterclass

Legendary Beatles drummer Ringo Starr is the latest rockstar to team up with MasterClass. He will be hosting his own virtual tutorial sessions on drumming and creative collaboration. The online course launches on November 22. The collaboration was announced during Masterclass’ first-ever First Look event, which took place at the...
Listen To Unreleased Song Featuring Ringo Starr And George Harrison

A long-lost song that featured George Harrison and Ringo Starr has just been unearthed in a loft and released on November 11. Titled “Radhe Shaam”, it was written and produced by broadcaster Suresh Joshi in 1968. Harrison was on guitar and Starr on drums, along with Indian classical musician Aashish Khan.
‘Goodnight Vienna’: Ringo Starr And Famous Friends Strike Gold

’In all the appreciation of the immediate post-Beatles careers of John, Paul and George, it’s too easy to overlook the huge success that Ringo Starr enjoyed in the first few years after the group’s demise. The years between 1971 and 1975 brought him seven US Top 10 singles, two of them No.1s, and a platinum-selling US No.2 album. On November 15, 1974, he kept his run of success going with the release of Goodnight Vienna.
The Beatles: Secret conversation featured in Get Back reveals John Lennon’s ‘only regret’ about Beatles songs

A secret conversation featured in new documentary Get Back reveals John Lennon’s “only regret” about his time with The Beatles.The moment, featured in part two of Peter Jackson’s seven-hour docuseries, occurs during a chat recorded in secret days after George Harrison quits the band.Lennon, after refusing to take anyone’s calls, arrives at the Twickenham studio where the band have been writing songs for what would be their final live performance and record together.McCartney and Lennon meet in a cafeteria away from the camera to discuss Harrison’s growing frustrations with the songwriting process – but intertitles inform the viewer: "They are...
Ringo Starr's new MasterClass course features jams with Steve Lukather and Joe Walsh

Ringo Starr has become the latest music artist to join online learning platform MasterClass. Teaching Drumming and Creative Collaboration, the Beatles legend's new 10-part course takes students through a host of lessons detailing the essentials of a drum kit, playing in bands, how to approach songwriting, how to connect with an audience and more.
Ringo Starr plays all-star jam session during new MasterClass course

Ringo Starr is the latest musician to appear as an instructor on MasterClass – check out the preview video below. The former Beatles sticksman delivers a “drumming and creative collaboration” course via the online streaming platform. He recounts “personal stories” from his lengthy career while giving 10 video lessons that span almost two hours in total.
Flashback: Ringo Starr Hits Number One With ‘Photograph’

It was 48 years ago this week (November 24th to November 30th 1973), that Ringo Starr's “Photograph” hit the Number One spot. The song was co-written with his former Beatles bandmate George Harrison, and was the first single from his new Ringo album. An early attempt to record the song took place during sessions for Harrison's Living In The Material World album, which Ringo drummed on in early 1973.
Ringo Starr, Giles Martin and Michael Lindsay-Hogg Discuss “The Beatles: Get Back”

When Peter Jackson’s new docuseries The Beatles: Get Back launches on Disney+ this Thursday, his three-part, six-hour deep dive into the making of the Beatles’ Let It Be album will redefine the fractious period in the band’s history for even the most diehard armchair historians, while also giving a stunningly intimate look into the creative processes of arguably the greatest collaborative relationship of the last 100 years.
