Biden mourns 'horrific act of violence' at Wisconsin holiday parade

President Biden on Monday mourned the victims of what he called a "horrific act of violence" in Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a holiday parade, killing at least five people.

"While we don’t have all the facts and details yet, we know that this morning that five families in Waukesha are facing fresh grief, a life without a loved one," Biden said before announcing the renomination of Jerome Powell as chairman of the Federal Reserve.

Biden, in his first public comments about the incident, noted at least 40 people were injured and that "an entire community is struggling to cope with a horrific act of violence."

"Last night, the people of Waukesha were gathered to celebrate a season of hope, and togetherness and Thanksgiving," Biden said. "This morning, Jill and I and the entire Biden family and I’m sure all of us pray that same spirit is going to embrace and lift up all the victims of this tragedy, bringing comfort to those recovering from the injuries and wrapping the family of those who died in the support of their community."

Biden also expressed gratitude to the first responders who aided the victims, adding that his administration is monitoring the situation "very closely."

A driver of an SUV drove through the parade on Sunday night along Main Street in Waukesha, where school groups and community organizations were participating. Among the dozens of people injured were at least 18 children, according to multiple reports, some of whom are in serious condition.

Police in Waukesha, a suburb of Milwaukee, said they had a person of interest in custody as of Monday morning.

Updated at 1:51 p.m.