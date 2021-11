The ball was still in the back of the net when the chants began to fill Nissan Stadium. In the 74th minute of a tense 1-1 playoff game against Orlando City SC, Nashville SC’s Hany Mukhtar took matters into his own hands, cutting from the right wing across three Orlando players and unleashing a left-footed shot from the top of the penalty box into the right corner of the goal. In all, five defenders and Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese had a good view of the strike. Mukhtar, the diminutive attacker ran toward the packed stands to claim his reward.

