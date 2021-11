LUFKIN, TX -- The history of sports in The Woodlands spans many decades and so does their reign of the athletic district. With new schools like College Park and Grand Oaks many of the kids have split up into their respected schools creating an area power house. The Woodlands stands out as the most noticeable, going up against many tough schools around Texas which gives them the reputation of being one of the top schools. As the 2021 season began, The Woodlands was the top contender for the district championship. Although they were dominate through the pre-season, the district gave them a run for their money as many of the local schools can roll with the best of the best. In the end, College Park edged out The Woodlands giving them a perfect season as they entered the post-season playoffs. The Woodlands got into their groove and flexed their dominance as they plowed through the regional and area rounds. Next up was the regional finals and their opponent Bridgeland who has made waves through their district and is evenly matched with The Woodlands.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO