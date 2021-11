A 15-year-old boy was one of ten people were wounded in citywide shootings Thursday. About 1:35 p.m., the boy was sitting in a vehicle in the 4800 block of South Ada Street when another vehicle pulled up alongside and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. The boy was struck in the right shoulder and transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO