Jim Littell has preached collectivity. Littell, Oklahoma State's women's basketball coach, tried to instill this principle in his team this past offseason. With the losses of Natasha Mack and Ja’Mee Asberry, this year's edition of Cowgirls does not have a star to fall back on when they need a tough bucket or a big-time block on the inside. However, with a roster of formidable role players, they'll need to come together to find success.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO