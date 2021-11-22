ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Missing North Carolina man found dead; woman charged

By The Associated Press
WRAL News
WRAL News
 5 days ago

SHELBY, N.C. — A North Carolina man reported missing more than two weeks ago has been found dead, and the woman he lived with is charged in his...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Police: Man shot at NC mall remains in critical condition

DURHAM, N.C. — Police in North Carolina say that a man remains in critical condition following Friday's shooting at a shopping mall that was packed with shoppers on the day after Thanksgiving. Durham police said Saturday that investigators continue to investigate the incident at The Streets at Southpoint. The shooting...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Police chief: 3 shot in fight at North Carolina mall

DURHAM, N.C. — Three people were shot and wounded Friday during an apparent fight between two groups at a North Carolina mall crowded with shoppers on the day after Thanksgiving, the police chief said. Authorities said in the late afternoon that one person was detained and there was no further...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
WRAL News

Fire breaks out at storage building on NC State property

Raleigh, N.C. — Multiple fire crews responded to a fire on North Carolina State University property on Saturday night. The fire started in a storage building on Lake Wheeler Road and Dr. Bill Gilbert Way, just before 9 p.m. Fire officials said farm equipment and hay was inside the building.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRAL News

23-year-old Lumberton man charged in triple homicide

Lumberton, N.C. — Three people were killed in Lumberton on Friday night, officials said. When police arrived to the scene of a shooting on the 100 block of Randy Street they found Ryan F. Locklear, 24, from Pembroke, and Treyvon Mitchell, 20, from Lumberton, dead. While at the scene, detectives...
LUMBERTON, NC
WRAL News

Three men injured in Durham shooting

Durham, N.C. — Three men were injured in a shooting in Durham on Friday night. Durham police officers responded to a shooting at the 4000 block of Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard, which is near McDonald's and Carolina Ale House. One person who was hit by a ricochet bullet was injured and...
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extradition#Murder#Shelby#The Gaston Gazette#Kings Mountain Police
WRAL News

Blast blows man from home destroyed by fire

NEWPORT, N.C. — A North Carolina man said an explosion blew him from his home before it was destroyed by fire Thursday. Deputy Chief Courtney Wade with the Morehead City Fire Department said crews responded to the call about a possible explosion around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, WCTI-TV reported. Benny Weeks,...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WRAL News

Two seriously injured in Friday night crash on I-40

Smithfield, N.C. — Two people were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Johnston County. A driver traveling eastbound on Interstate 40 lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a guardrail near the Interstate 95 interchange Friday night. The car was sent flying into...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Man in critical condition after Black Friday mall shooting

Durham, N.C. — One man was in critical condition Saturday afternoon after being shot at The Streets at Southpoint mall on Black Friday. The other two gunshot victims — a 10-year-old child and an adult man — are expected to recover from their injuries. The Durham Police Department said Friday...
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL News

Hundreds of FedEx packages are found in Alabama woods

HAYDEN, Ala. — An Alabama sheriff is trying to figure out how hundreds of FedEx packages ended up dumped in the woods. An estimated 300 to 400 packages of various sizes were found in a ravine near the small town of Hayden on Wednesday, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
ALABAMA STATE
WRAL News

Fire crews respond to large fire on Pilot Mountain

Pilot Mountain, N.C. — Fire crews are battling a large fire on Pilot Mountain on Saturday night. NBC affiliate WXII reports that the fire started around 5:15 p.m. near the Grindstone Trail. Firefighters are currently in "defensive operations" because of strong winds. A campground near the fire was evacuated. But...
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
44K+
Followers
44K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy