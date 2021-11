Eternals director Chloe Zhao shouted out all the fans who ship Druig and Makkari on social media this week. She identified them as the big fan fiction pairing coming out of the movie with some cool artwork to accompany it. (A lot of fans in the replies absolutely loved seeing the filmmaker flex her fandom muscles like this.) It's no secret that Makkari has some of the coolest action beats in Eternals. Fans also seemed to get a kick out of a lot of Druig's humor in the movie as well. It's a winning combination that has a lot of MCU die-hards hoping for more in the near future. The film keeps chugging along and adding to that first-weekend return. Despite some early bluster, the difference between the critical reception and the fan reception remains pretty wide. So, the conversations surrounding Eternals online continue to evolve as more people see the film. But Barry Keoghan and Lauren Ridloff remain a positive mention in these early reactions.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO