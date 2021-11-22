ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBP/AUD Rooftop Pattern In Daily TF Shorts Are Coming With Momentum

By Elite CurrenSea
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRooftop pattern on daily. The price should move down. Targets are M H3 and M L3. Retest of the swing entry zone. GBP/AUD has...

AUD/USD Daily Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7176; (P) 0.7193; (R1) 0.7206;. AUD/USD’s break of 0.7169 support affirms the case that larger decline from 0.8006 is resuming. Intraday bias remains on the downside for 0.7105 support first, and then 0.6991 cluster support. On the upside, break of 0.7208 minor resistance will delay the bearish case and turn intraday bias neutral first.
GBP/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 153.38; (P) 153.73; (R1) 154.03;. GBP/JPY is staying in range above 152.35 and intraday bias remains neutral first. With 154.70 resistance intact, further decline is expected . On the downside, break of 152.35 will resume the decline from 158.19 to 148.93 key support next. On the upside, however, break of 154.70 will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 158.19 high instead.
AUD eyes supports at 0.7170 as USD maintains momentum

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar tracked within a largely well-defined range throughout Thursday, unable to gather any real momentum in what was a relatively quiet trading day. Having slipped below 0.72 US cents on Wednesday, the AUD edged higher through the domestic session touching intraday highs at 0.7210 before correcting lower overnight, marking intraday lows at 0.7180. With the US closed in observance of Thanksgiving, overnight volume and price action was thin and the AUD struggled to break a 10-point range into this morning open bouncing between 0.7180 and 0.7190. Momentum remains firmly behind the USD at present and our attentions are affixed to the evolution of global rates, in particular pricing on the short end of the yield curve, the development of Fed policy expectations and the broader risk narrative. 0.7170 looms as a key support point ahead of year to date lows near 0.7130.
GBP/USD: Downside gathers further momentum – UOB

Cable remains under pressure and could grind lower to the 1.3260 region in the short-term horizon. 24-hour view: “The sharp drop in GBP to 1.3317 yesterday came as a surprise (we were expecting GBP to trade between 1.3350 and 1.3410). While the rapid drop has room to dip below the major support at 1.3300, a sustained decline below this level is unlikely. The next support is at 1.3260. Resistance is at 1.3365 but only a breach of 1.3385 would indicate that the current weakness has stabilized.”
AUD/CHF Bearish SHS Pattern M L5 Is The Next Target

Bears are still in control. Trend line break & Pinbar. The AUD/CHF is still bearish. Predominant trend in the AUD is bearish. Technical and Fundamentals are aligned as RBA last statement was bearish. The CHF is getting stronger and if CHF/JPY gets higher (which it should concerning that we have a pinbar on daily) then the AUD/CHF drop will be even more exaggerated. Momentum is bearish and a close below 0.6690 should add more sellers in the equation. We can also spot bearish shoulder head shoulder formation which adds to the confluence. The target is M L5 0.6626.
AUD/USD finds a little sparkle as downside momentum contracts – DBS Bank

AUD/USD is edging lower. According to Benjamin Wong, Strategist at DBS Bank, there are two key points to observe. If the pair takes out 0.7053, the ramifications are clear for a prolonged topping out process. Otherwise, a little sparkle within a lower range hem is expected. AUD’s downside momentum is...
USD/JPY: Positive Short-Term Momentum

Looking at USD/JPY’s weekly chart, we can see the fall from the 114.8 highs of the previous week down to the 114 range where it temporarily found support and also started to climb back up however it found resistance at 114.5 which led to a strong reaction and fall further below into the 113.8 range.
GBP/AUD Breakout Below 1.8495 As Selling Is Underway

Bullish trend but resistance is reached. The price has reached historical sellers. Historical sellers at order block. GBP/AUD has formed the 2-4 retracement which is called “The Valley”. We should see a move down as today it’s profit-taking day. We can see historical sellers and the expectation is that the price should be moving down without move up. But only if the breakout line (blue line in the chart) is taken out. So below 1.8495 we should see a move down. The main target is W H4 1.8426. GBP/AUD is also showing the triple top resistance.
Euro Forecast: Bearish Momentum Accelerates in EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD

It’s been a rough November for the Euro, and there’s no reason to think that the situation will improve anytime soon. Rising COVID-19 infection rates and energy supply concerns – Germany announced today it was halting approval of the Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline – are clouding the near-term economic outlook, leading to murmurs of stagflation in the Eurozone.
AUD/USD Price Analysis: A fresh daily low could be on the cards

AUD/USD bears move in on critical 4-hour support in a flash. This could be the makings of a fresh daily low, although the 4-hour support is a risk. As per the prior analysis, AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears to target 0.7220, bulls look for test of 0.7420, the bears have finally taken charge and with vigour. However, it could be too late to take advantage, at least from a swing trading perspective on the daily chart.
AUD/USD analysis: Breaks pattern

On Monday morning, the AUD/USD currency exchange rate broke the resistance line of the channel down pattern, which had guided the rate since the start of November. A potential target for the following morning surge was the 200-hour simple moving average at 0.7375. A passing above the resistance of the...
GBP/USD: Order Block Retest Pattern For Short Trade Continuation Towards M L5

Bears are still in control. Order block retest underway. Ideally the rice should stay below 1.3453. The failure to hold resistance will retrace the price higher. After a strong drop to the 1.3350 zone, Gold has found a consolidation area around the 1.3410 zone. The price is still bearish and bears are still in charge. However, for bearish momentum to persist, the price would ideally stay above 1.3453 which is the resistance zone close to M L4 camarilla pivot. At this point we can see that the price is trying to reject from the zone and the break and the daily close below 1.3400 will cue for more bearish momentum. Watch for continuation lower towards 1.3350 retest then 1.3322 and 1.3274.
Gold Price Is Correcting Losses From The $1,780 Low

Gold price started a downside correction from well above $1,820 against the US Dollar. The price traded below the $1,800 support to move into a short-term bearish zone. There was a break below the $1,795 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. Besides, there was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $1,797 on the hourly chart. It traded as low as $1,780 and is now correcting losses.
GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

GBP/USD’s decline continued last week and hit as low as 1.3277. As a temporary low was formed, initial bias is neutral this week for consolidations first. Upside of recovery should be limited below 1.3512 resistance to bring another fall. Break of 1.3277 will resume the decline from 1.4248 to 1.3164 fibonacci level next.
NZD/USD accelerates down to 0.68 and below

NZD/USD accelerates down to as low as 0.6816 so far today, on broad based risk aversion. The break of 0.6858 support should firstly confirmed that corrective rise from 0.6804 has completed with three waves up to 0.7217. More importantly, larger down trend form 0.7463 is now ready to resume. Further...
Investor Confidence Shattered by Omicron Variant, Yen and Swiss Franc Surged

Investor confidence was shattered by the news of the heavily mutated B.1.1.529 coronavirus variant, now called omicron. WHO warned that this variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning. It added that preliminary evidence suggested an increased risk of reinfection with this variant. It may also have a growth advantage to other variants, with faster rate of infections. It’s also still unknown if this variant is vaccine-resistant.
USD/CHF Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9335; (P) 0.9348; (R1) 0.9372;. Focus is immediately on 0.9248 support with today’s sharp fall. break will confirm short term topping and bring deeper fall back to 0.9084 support. Firm break there will indicate completion of whole choppy rise from 0.8925. On the upside, though, break of 0.9372 will resume the rise towards 0.9471 key resistance.
Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

Consolidation b4 downtrend resumes. 1.3361 - 61.8% r of 1.3389-1.3317. 1.3317 - Wed's fresh 10-month low. 1.3305 - 2020 Dec 22 low. 1.3272 - 2020 Nov 17 high (now sup). GBP/USD - 1.3342.. Outlook is similar to euro, cable moved narrowly in Asia y'day n staged a recovery to 1.3389 at European open b4 falling as usd rose in tandem with US yields, price later tumbled to 1.3317 in NY session.
