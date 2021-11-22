GBP/AUD Rooftop Pattern In Daily TF Shorts Are Coming With Momentum

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar tracked within a largely well-defined range throughout Thursday, unable to gather any real momentum in what was a relatively quiet trading day. Having slipped below 0.72 US cents on Wednesday, the AUD edged higher through the domestic session touching intraday highs at 0.7210 before correcting lower overnight, marking intraday lows at 0.7180. With the US closed in observance of Thanksgiving, overnight volume and price action was thin and the AUD struggled to break a 10-point range into this morning open bouncing between 0.7180 and 0.7190. Momentum remains firmly behind the USD at present and our attentions are affixed to the evolution of global rates, in particular pricing on the short end of the yield curve, the development of Fed policy expectations and the broader risk narrative. 0.7170 looms as a key support point ahead of year to date lows near 0.7130.
