Japanese Yen is Falling a Bit

It truly is a black Friday today. Overnight news of a highly contagious South African coronavirus variant that has mutated so much it may be resistant to current vaccines sparked a heavy sell-off in risky assets. The new strain already set foot in Europe, with Belgium confirming its first case. European stocks slide more than 3% with the travel industry, energy and financials leading declines. Wall Street rejoins global markets with a shortened session where losses mount to 2% (DJI). The VIX “fear” index surged beyond 25, the highest level in six months. Core bond yields get slammed. USTs are very well bid, causing the curve to bull flatten with changes ranging from -11.4 bps (2y) over -15.2 bps (5y) to -8.1 bps (30y). The emergence of this potentially vaccine-immune strain may hamper the recovery, exacerbate supply-driven inflation and thus pose an ever bigger dilemma for central banks. US money markets indeed push back bets for a second Fed rate hike. German yields shed 1.7 bps (2y) to 7.2 bps (10y). The 10y lost support at -0.24% (38.2% retracement from the Aug-Oct recovery) yesterday and is already more than halfway to the next reference around -0.347% (61.8% retracement). UK Gilt yields suffer heavy losses as well, all within a range of 10-13 bps.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO