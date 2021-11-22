ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japanese Yen is Falling a Bit

By RoboForex Ltd
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD/JPY is growing on Monday and trading at 114.24. The latest comments from the Japanese government are really worth paying attention to: the country’s authorities approved a new stimulus package to support the economy worth ¥79 trillion, which includes the fiscal spending of around ¥56 trillion. The money is expected to...

