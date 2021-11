A 44-year-old rural Sleepy Eye woman facing 20 misdemeanor counts of animal mistreatment went on trial Tuesday in Brown County District Court. Candi J. Lemarr was charged after the Brown County Sheriff ‘s Office seized seven horses and three donkeys from her Sapphire Equestrian Farm in November 2020 because they were reported to be malnourished, according to court documents. Seven underweight horses were found without adequate food or bedding at the farm, according to the complaint. The Brown County Sheriff ‘s Office brought a veterinarian to the farm after receiving a complaint from an individual who boarded horses at the farm. The animals were held at the Minnesota Hooved Animal Reserve in Zimmerman. Lemarr petitioned for the animals to be returned, claiming they were well care for and she was coerced by law enforcement to turn over the animals. She testified in a civil case hearing that she needed the horses for her riding program. The jury trial continues at 9 a.m. today in Brown County District Court.

BROWN COUNTY, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO