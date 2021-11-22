ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NSU Department of History wins American Historical Association’s 2021 Equity Award

Tahlequah Daily Press
 5 days ago

Northeastern State University’s Department of History was recognized for its work in recruiting and retaining of Indigenous students to pursue a profession in history. The American Historical Association named the department the 2021 Equity Award institutional winner. According to the association’s website, the award is given “to individuals and institutions that...

www.tahlequahdailypress.com

ncsu.edu

Study of African American Language Wins Prestigious Linguistics Award

A book documenting the results of a groundbreaking 20-year study led by Walt Wolfram, William C. Friday Distinguished University Professor in the Department of English, has won the award for book of the year from the Linguistic Society of America. The book, titled African American Language: Language Development from Infancy...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Illinois Business Journal

Professor receives pharmacy association’s Lifetime Community Service Award

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s Chris Lynch, PharmD, professor and director of clinical programs in the School of Pharmacy received the Bowl of Hygeia Award by the Illinois Pharmacist’s Association. The award was presented at the IPhA and Missouri Pharmacy Association joint annual conference banquet on Saturday, Oct. 23, in St. Louis.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
UW Madison

Schalk wins UW System award for equity and inclusion

Sami Schalk, an associate professor of Gender and Women’s Studies, has been named one of the 2021 Outstanding Women of Color in Education by UW System, as part of the organization’s annual recognition of educators who advance equity and inclusion for people of color within the UW System, as well as communities across the state.
MADISON, WI
thechannels.org

SBCC’s music department receives nomination for state-level award

For going above and beyond to help its students over the pandemic, City College’s music department has been nominated for the state-level competition, “2022 Exemplary Program Award.”. The teachers, staff and students put an extraordinary effort into their work during the months of the pandemic by making music rehearsals and...
COLLEGES
rit.edu

Seth Holmes named associate professor in RIT’s department of architecture

Rochester Institute of Technology’s (RIT) Golisano Institute for Sustainability (GIS) has welcomed Seth Holmes as the newest faculty member of its department of architecture. Holmes comes to RIT with architectural expertise in climate change adaptation and resilient design practices. These fields rethink the built environment in anticipation of increasing extreme...
ROCHESTER, NY
wgnsradio.com

MTSU's Joe Bales Elected President of the American Shorthorn Association

(Kansas City, MO) MTSU Vice President Joe Bales was elected president of the American Shorthorn Association's annual meeting in Kansas City. Bales will serve alonside eight other board members from across the nation. He was first elected to serve on he board of directors in 2017. The Shorthorn breed originated...
KANSAS CITY, MO
thedanielislandnews.com

Historic treasures tell story of DI’s Native American heritage

They may have called Daniel Island home hundreds and even thousands of years ago, but you can still spot evidence of their existence today. An oyster shell midden on the banks of the Wando River. A piece of clay pottery jutting out from the sand along the coastline at low...
SCIENCE
highlandernews.org

For a brighter educational future, the US must reform its century-old schooling structure

It’s almost become comedic at this point when the American public points out how behind the U.S. educational system is in comparison with other countries. Around the world, students get an active say in what they want to learn and the education they wish to receive. Meanwhile, the United States has maintained the same rigid curriculum since 1918, meaning that the way that classes are structured and taught has quite literally not been changed for over 100 years. The content of classes has, of course, expanded to include new historical events, new literature and new scientific discoveries. But the “core” structure of a history, math, English and science class has not been altered since most children’s great-grandparents were elementary students. This structure means that modern necessities are relegated to elective Information technology classes or after-school programs, and students are not developing important soft skills while they are most capable of learning them. The U.S. education system needs to get out of the 20th century in order to benefit the coming generations of American students.
EDUCATION
jalc.edu

JALC’s Tanner Awarded the Illinois Business Education Association Distinguished Service Award

John A. Logan College Business Professor Dr. Jason Tanner has been awarded the Illinois Business Education Association Distinguished Service Award. To be eligible for the award, an educator must have shown exceptional service to the Illinois Business Education Association and an ongoing commitment to business education, along with a minimum of 15 years of classroom teaching experience.
CARTERVILLE, IL
wisc.edu

UW–Madison’s Ledesma is recipient of award from Education Law Association

UW–Madison alumnus Dominic Ledesma is the recipient of the Joseph C. Beckham Award for dissertation of the year from the Education Law Association. Ledesma earned his PhD from the School of Education’s Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis in 2021. He currently serves as the interim director of the Office of Access, Inclusion, and Compliance for UW–Madison’s Division of Extension.
MADISON, WI
New Jersey Monitor

Report: New Jersey schools fall short in serving students who are learning English

The pandemic worsened long-existing deficiencies in how New Jersey public school districts educate students who are learning to speak English, according to a recent report by three groups that advocate on education and immigration issues. English learners are disproportionately students of color and poor, so schools’ failure to meet their needs during the pandemic — and […] The post Report: New Jersey schools fall short in serving students who are learning English appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
EDUCATION
Tahlequah Daily Press

Briggs Academic Team places in top six at meet

Members of the Briggs School Academic Team competed and placed in the top six at the Zion School academic testing competition. In fifth grade, Jaxson Osburn placed fifth in science and fourth in social studies, and Londynn Bell placed fourth in math and third in social studies. In sixth grade,...
EDUCATION
Tahlequah Daily Press

Literacy grant expected to boost reading for students

Tahlequah Public Schools recently received the Innovative Approaches to Literacy grant from the U.S. Department of Education, and the money will be distributed at all of its sites over the next four years. The grant is worth over $3 million, and the purpose is to enhance literacy among TPS students.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
East Tennessean

African history is American history

Across learning for almost 20 years, I found a gem of information hidden in most respects and not taught on many levels. Entering my senior year, I have recently started taking Black American Studies. Black American Studies is a program focusing on African history and the experience of the transition from Africans to African Americans.
MUSIC

