Spectators react as SUV speeds through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin

Six Flags Magic Mountain is heading into the holidays full throttle. Holiday in the Park is back at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia. After a prolonged shuttering during 2020, the park kept the spirit of the season going by turning the annual celebration into a drive-thru. This year, you get to hop out of your four-wheeled slays and wander through the Six Flags’ magical holiday wonderland, featuring millions of twinkling lights, charming sights and sounds, along with your favorite Holiday in the Park decorations and characters, including Santa and his elves.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO