Understanding Visitation Adjustments on Children of Divorce
By Reviewed by Tyler Woods
psychologytoday.com
5 days ago
Bridging visitation adjustments with sensitivity is what the receiving parent needs to do. Over time, the households of divorced parents become increasingly different to live in. Parents need to emotionally reconcile their divorce differences to help keep visitation safe. No matter how well parental divorce is managed, at least...
From Burch v. Lipscomb, decided yesterday by the Kentucky Court of Appeals (Judge Glenn Acree, joined by Judges Susanne Cetrulo and Jeff Taylor):. Danielle Burch … objected to vaccinating her children based on her religious convictions, while joint custodian Paul Lipscomb … desired that his children be vaccinated…. The parties...
Romantic rejection creates a profound sense of loss, and in extreme cases, can induce clinical depression. Passionate romantic love is a “goal-oriented motivation state” as opposed to a specific emotion. Some believe that pathological love is a type of mental disorder, although it's not recognized as a diagnosis in the...
When my husband Dan was 11, his parents separated. Like other children in this situation, he started shuttling between two ever-diverging homes. He dealt with feelings of anger, hurt and betrayal, but wasn’t sure where to turn for help or understanding. His parents’ split shook his trust in relationships, raised big questions about his own identity, and, for a time, damaged his relationship with God and the church.
Handling children’s emotions can be very challenging on its own, but adding a divorce to the equation makes it even more challenging. As a family lawyer and a mother, I can attest to this truth. In my work as a family lawyer handling divorce and child custody cases in Bergen County and Monmouth County New Jersey, I have experienced situations involving families not knowing how to effectively manage complex emotions their children face as a result of their divorce. Some emotions you can expect to encounter include defiance, grief, or a change in their behavior. This article explains four ways to possibly help manage and cope with your children acting out in divorce:
Southfield (CW50) – There are thousands of children who go through the foster care system each year. A lot of these children come from lives of abuse, abandonment, and neglect. These children have a life based on trauma, and that trauma can have an impact on their trust of others, especially adults. These kinds of lives leave them feeling lost and without understanding of why it happened to them.
Raising children in the U.S. is largely individualistic and can be isolating. The best way to create a helpful environment for both parents and children is to find one's tribe before even having kids. Finding a solid, dependable group of people for support can help when navigating the parenting jungle.
A therapeutic separation is a structured trial separation, one that is well-thought-out in advance, to create a therapeutic “container.”. Sometimes the best way to get clarity on a decision to stay in or leave a relationship is for both partners to take some time and space apart. Couples need agreements...
Friendship breakups can feel as painful as the loss of love relationships. When we can accept that everyone has different expectations and needs for friendship, we cope better. Cultivating a non-judging attitude toward yourself and others can help you recover. A client, whom I'll call Sarah, felt devastated over the...
(WGHP) — At 7 months old, Susannah and Elizabeth Castle are growing quickly. “We’re just starting to kind of see their personalities come out,” said Stephanie Castle, the girls’ mom. “Susannah is the feisty one, she kind of does everything first,” Stephanie said. “She talked first, smiled first, she was the bigger one for a […]
Children of narcissistic parents spend their whole lives groomed for exploitation. Narcissistic parents care only about their wants and needs. They have no regard for the wants and needs of their children or anyone else.
"My heart hurts not being with them today." Jana Kramer is feeling emotional as she celebrates her first Thanksgiving without her children. On Thursday, the actress took to Instagram to open up about spending the holiday away from her kids for the first time following her divorce from Mike Caussin. Kramer -- who shares daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 2, with Caussin -- posted a sweet photo of herself holding hands with her children, as well as two other shots of her kids.
There is no set, uniform time it takes to recover from abandonment. Turning your focus from what you have lost to what you still have can be helpful. Developing an appreciation for life that leads to happiness requires work, but it is possible. What’s the normal recovery time when your...
During the holidays, those going through fertility treatment may worry about getting questions and unasked-for advice from family. Laughter and play are two big stress relievers that can ease holiday tensions. Having family or friends who are understanding and can distract from one's fertility journey can be helpful. Unlike other...
Pocantico culminated its activities for the Global Read Aloud with three virtual visits on Nov. 10 from Duncan Tonatiuh, an award-winning Mexican-American children’s book author. During October, students read four of his books, which are tied to issues of equality and justice with a focus on Hispanic culture: “Dear Primo,”...
Children can now learn about the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 and the RNA vaccines that protect against it while enjoying a favorite age-appropriate activity. The Emma RNA Saves the Day coloring book, created by a team of scientists at UMass Chan Medical School, is especially relevant with COVID-19 vaccines now available for children ages 5 to 11.
Research has shown that anxiety and depression symptoms increased during April-June of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. While the pandemic has brought higher stress and a greater need to access more support, many are afraid to ask for help. Everyone needs emotional support from time to time,...
The UK’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 2021 Oscars, Dying To Divorce is a tough, uncompromising watch flecked with specks of hope. Filmed over five years, Chloë Fairweather’s conventionally made but engrossing film tackles the disturbing levels of femicide, domestic violence and internalised misogyny baked into Turkish society at every stratum. It begins with a shocking statistic — in Turkey, one in three Turkish women has experienced domestic violence, the highest proportion amongst economically developed countries worldwide — but goes behind the cold numbers to bring to life both the horrifying stories of the victims and the courageous lawyers and activists fighting the good fight in the face of enormous adversity.
Black and White Wall Mounted TelephoneRodnae Productions. Hey SSS. I am not writing for someone to tell if I am right or wrong, but rather I just want to see other people's point of view on the matter. I, unfortunately, got into some trouble a few years back and was sentenced to state jail for fourteen months at The Lucille Plane State Jail in Texas. I had three children at the time, so my parents and father of my kids were the guardians during my sentence. It was hard to be in jail, especially during the holidays because all l could do was think about my children and miss them. My family would send me letters, pictures, and money. I would also call home occasionally with the opportunity to speak to everyone at once. One day, about seven months into my sentence, after I received a letter during a mail call, I knew my world was ruined beyond my current situation being at rock bottom. My father had written me a letter breaking the news that my sister was pregnant with her first child and it was my boyfriend who fathered the child. She claimed to be in love with him and was set on having the child. I must have cried harder than I had ever cried in my life. I rushed to a cell block payphone to call home. My mother tried to calm me down and tried to reason with me saying that I must forgive my sister. I had no understanding. My father on the other hand sided with me, and could forcibly be heard asking my sister how could she do this to me? you can only imagine that my time had just become a little harder. With my authorization, my father picked my children up and kept them for the remainder of my time. After my release, there was nothing I felt needed to be said to either party. I had used the remainder of my time to cope and accept what I was returning home to. My sister indeed had the baby, and I in return do not communicate with her or my children's father. It has been about six years since this happened and my parents have reached out and asked me to consider participating in a family gathering that involves my sister. I have declined and told them that I will visit after the festivities when they returned home or that they were welcome to join my household in our festivities. My mother is arguing that it's time to let bygones be bygones and I disagree. I am the type to never disrespect parents but it's really starting to make me mad. How would you move forward after something like this? -#2045678.
Comments / 0