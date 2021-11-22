OCFA: Garden Grove Home Where Fire Killed 1 Person Did Not Have Working Smoke Alarms

GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — The Garden Grove home where one person was killed and two others were injured in a fire did not have working smoke alarms, fire officials said Monday.

Firefighters were called out to a home in the 13000 block of Jefferson Street at about 8 p.m. Sunday on the report of a fire. At the scene, they were told as many as three people were trapped on the second floor, so firefighters immediately began searching the home, while working to keep the fire confined to one upstairs bedroom.

One adult found during the search was immediately pronounced dead at the scene. That person’s gender or age was not released.

Another person who suffered minor injuries while exiting the house was taken to a hospital.

At least 12 people were displaced by the fire, and were being assisted by the Red Cross. According to the Orange County Register, the home was a rehabilitation facility.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Firefighters say smoke alarms were not present and/or working inside the home.

“Please take a moment to assure you have working smoke alarms in your home. Smoke alarms save lives,” the Orange County Fire Authority’s spokesman said on Twitter.