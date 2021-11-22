ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Grove, CA

OCFA: Garden Grove Home Where Fire Killed 1 Person Did Not Have Working Smoke Alarms

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ivCHx_0d4533kR00

GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — The Garden Grove home where one person was killed and two others were injured in a fire did not have working smoke alarms, fire officials said Monday.

Firefighters were called out to a home in the 13000 block of Jefferson Street at about 8 p.m. Sunday on the report of a fire. At the scene, they were told as many as three people were trapped on the second floor, so firefighters immediately began searching the home, while working to keep the fire confined to one upstairs bedroom.

One adult found during the search was immediately pronounced dead at the scene. That person’s gender or age was not released.

Another person who suffered minor injuries while exiting the house was taken to a hospital.

At least 12 people were displaced by the fire, and were being assisted by the Red Cross. According to the Orange County Register, the home was a rehabilitation facility.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Firefighters say smoke alarms were not present and/or working inside the home.

“Please take a moment to assure you have working smoke alarms in your home. Smoke alarms save lives,” the Orange County Fire Authority’s spokesman said on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Woman Killed In Fiery Single-Vehicle Crash In Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A woman smashed her car into a freeway sign near the 405 Freeway in Long Beach and was killed, authorities said Saturday. The woman was driving a 2012 Chrysler 300 southbound on Lakewood Boulevard at a little after 9 p.m. Friday when it crashed into the sign and guardrail for the ramp onto the freeway, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Police and firefighters were dispatched to the scene, where they saw the Chrysler engulfed in flames. The woman, the lone occupant inside the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The LBPD’s Collision Investigation Detail asked anyone with information regarding the crash to call them at 562-570-7355 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Man Struck, Killed In Harvard Heights Hit-And-Run

Photo of Calderon. (Credit: CBSNLA) LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Harvard Heights area of Los Angeles Friday evening. The Los Angeles Police Department said it was a hit-and-run. The collision was reported about 7:35 p.m. in 2100 block of Venice Boulevard, near Normandie Avenue, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities released additional information on Saturday afternoon, revealing that Kevin Calderon, 23-years-old, was the victim. The LAPD also announced that they are seeking information on the driver of a dark-colored four door BMW in connection with the incident. The vehicle was last seen going East on Venice Boulevard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Possible Lakewood Home Depot Robbery Suspects Arrested in Beverly Hills

LAKEWOOD (CBSLA) – Four suspects that police believe might be involved in the flash mob robbery at Home Depot in the Lakewood Center Mall are in custody Saturday. Officers from the Beverly Hills Police Department received a call regarding several vehicles driving with no license plates near Beverly Drive and Dayton Way just after 9 p.m. Friday, Sgt. Jeff Newman of the Beverly Hills Police Department said. Officers made a traffic stop on one of them and soon took the suspects into custody. “We’re currently working with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to see if there is a link to the Lakewood...
LAKEWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Greater-Alarm Blaze Destroys Commercial Textile Complex In South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – About 115 firefighters were on the scene of a greater-alarm blaze early Friday that filled the sky with smoke and flames at a textile-filled commercial building in the Central-Alameda area of Los Angeles. The building was also the location of a fire earlier this week. Two of the businesses burning were believed to be A to Z Textiles and Zohar Garment Suppliers. The structure houses at least two other businesses as well. The fire was reported at 7:48 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Alameda Street, said the L.A. Fire Department’s Margaret Stewart. The roof collapsed over an 80,000-square-foot complex that adjoined four different buildings, Stewart said. Firefighters battled the flames from above by training water from hoses on aerial ladder trucks in an effort to protect the adjacent businesses. The location was also the scene of a fire on Tuesday, Stewart said. The LAFD Arson and Counter-Terrorism Section was already investigating that fire and returned to the scene Thursday. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Garden Grove, CA
Accidents
City
Garden Grove, CA
Garden Grove, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Large Fire Rips Through Commercial Textile Business In Downtown LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A fire tore through a large commercial textile business in downtown Los Angeles early Friday morning, just hours after another massive blaze torched a commercial complex housing textiles in South L.A. Nov. 26, 2021. (CBSLA) The blaze was reported at 3:26 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Tarleton Street. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, it appeared to have started as a large outdoor fire which spread to the building. The flames were so large and extensive that crews were forced to take a more defensive position, the fire department said. It took more than 115 firefighters approximately...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Woman Leads Deputies On Wild Pursuit Through Compton In Bread Truck

COMPTON (CBSLA) – A suspect behind the wheel of a bread truck lead deputies on a wild pursuit through Compton Thanksgiving night. Nov. 25, 2021. (CBSLA) The pursuit with the truck started at around 9:10 p.m. at the intersection of Alondra Boulevard and Wilmington Avenue when deputies attempted to pull the driver over for reckless driving, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The driver refused to stop and a chase ensued. Sky2 was over the scene as the truck lumbered its way through the city of Compton, with the female driver going onto sidewalks and smashing into trees. Deputies laid down spike strips in an effort to slow the suspect down. Although the tires started smoking, and she momentarily stopped in a parking lot, she took off again. The truck eventually came to a stop at South Atlantic Drive, near Atlantic Avenue, and the woman jumped out and tried to run. About a half-dozen deputies caught up with her and took her into custody. The woman was not immediately identified. It’s unclear if the truck had been reported stolen.
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

One Killed After Car Careens Into Building In Violent, Fiery Collision In Whittier

WHITTIER (CBSLA) – At least one person was killed when a car careened into a building in Whittier early Friday morning in a fiery collision. Nov. 26, 2021. (CBSLA) The two-vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of East Lambert and South Colima roads at about 5:30 a.m. The impact sent one of the vehicles slamming into a building. The car became engulfed in flames, which also spread to the building as well. At least one person was killed and a second was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, California Highway Patrol confirmed. The circumstances of the crash were still unclear.
WHITTIER, CA
CBS LA

3 Killed, 3 Injured In Massive Manhattan Beach Wreck

MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA) – Three people were killed and another three hurt, including a child, in a multicar wreck in Manhattan Beach Tuesday night. Nov. 24, 2021. (CBSLA) The crash involving four vehicles occurred at about 9:45 p.m. at Sepulveda Boulevard and Marine Avenue. “One vehicle that was traveling at a very high rate of speed, broadsided another, and caused a chain reaction with the other vehicles involved,” Manhattan Beach police Officer Wilbert Pereira told reporters. Two men and a woman died on the scene, according to Manhattan Beach police. They were identified as 48-year-old Christian Mendoza, and a married couple, Gabriel Stauring and...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Alarms#Smoke Alarms#Accident#Garden Grove Home#Cbsla#Ff#The Red Cross
CBS LA

Help Needed To Find Suspect Behind 4 Arson Fires Set In Moorpark Since September

MOORPARK (CBSLA) — The public’s help is needed Wednesday to track down an apparent arsonist authorities believe set several small fires throughout Moorpark in the past two months. The apparent arson fires are especially concerning with strong winds forecast again this week, and a Red Flag warning already in place for much of Ventura County. “The upcoming wind event adds an extra element of danger to this illegal activity,” Ventura County Fire spokesman Capt. Robert Welsbie said in an email. The fires started up in September, when a cluster of trees in the arroyo off Spring Road, south of Los Angeles Avenue, were...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

LAPD Releases Body Cam Video From September Arrest

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Police Department officials said Saturday that due to “expressed public interest,” they have released body-worn camera footage of the Sept. 27 arrest of a man in the Angelino Heights area. At about 1 p.m. that, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Sunset Boulevard regarding a man allegedly acting erratically and throwing items in the street, the department reported. Officers spoke to that person, who said he was being threatened. He pointed out that a person who allegedly made criminal threats against him was also standing nearby. Officers detained William Gude, who was subsequently arrested and booked on suspicion of making criminal threats. He was released on bond later that evening. Officers at the scene said the first man, who was homeless, accused Gude of threatening to burn down his tent and said he wanted Gude arrested. Gude claimed the witness was smashing bottles in the street and he just asked the man to stop.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Five Injured In Crash On Freeway In Sylmar Area

SYLMAR (CBSLA) – At least five people, including two children, were injured in a multi-vehicle collision Wednesday on the 5 Freeway in Sylmar, adding to delays on a freeway already jammed with Thanksgiving getaway drivers. The crash was reported about 5:25 p.m. on the southbound side of the freeway at Roxford Street, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. It was not immediately known how many vehicles were involved, nor what caused the collision. Paramedics were called to the scene to evaluate the five patients, and one or more may have been ejected from vehicles in the collision, Humphrey said. Details on the extent of their injuries and their conditions were not readily available. The first lane of the southbound 5 Freeway at Roxford Street was closed for an unknown duration following the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Evacuations Lifted After Arlanza Fire In Riverside Flares Up

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – Evacuation orders were lifted Thursday morning for a wildfire which broke out last weekend in the Arlanza neighborhood of Riverside, and had been nearly fully contained, then flared up Wednesday amid powerful Santa Ana wind gusts. The Arlanza Fire burning in Riverside, Calif. Nov. 25, 2021. (Riverside Fire Department) The Arlanza Fire erupted before noon Sunday near Jurupa Avenue and Tyler Street. Riverside Fire Department crews had been fighting the fire for several days. By Wednesday morning, it was 90% contained. However, amid gusty wind conditions, the blaze jumped containment lines Wednesday evening, prompting evacuations between Misty Ridge Drive and Mitchell Avenue, the fire department said. It also forced several road closures in the area. The fire sent up massive plumes of smoke. Firefighters were concerned about the winds carrying embers into neighborhoods. Crews made good progress on the flare up. Just before 8 a.m., the fire department reported that all evacuations had been lifted. Streets remained closed in the area between Mitchell Avenue, Valley Drive and Chadboune Avenue. Residents were also advised to spend too much time outside because of the smoke in the area. There was no word on a cause for the fire.
RIVERSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Twitter
CBS LA

Early-Morning Blaze Reveals Presence Of Large Marijuana Growing Operation In Redlands

REDLANDS (CBSLA) — An early-morning fire in Redlands Wednesday revealed the presence of a grow house containing thousands of marijuana plants. (credit: City Of Redlands) Firefighters called out to a structure fire in the 12800 block of San Timoteo Canyon Road at about 4:30 a.m. and found a burning outbuilding. Flames from that fire spread to nearby eucalyptus trees and a second outbuilding, where firefighters discovered a “sophisticated marijuana cultivation operation,” according to Redlands city officials. A third building on the property, which included thousands more marijuana plants and cultivation equipment, was not damaged by the fire. (credit: City Of Redlands) It took an hour for firefighters – with the help of colleagues from Cal Fire, Yucaipa, Loma Linda, and San Bernardino County – to put out the fire, which apparently started in the living section of the structure that was completely destroyed. A dog that was rescued from the fire suffered minor injuries and handed over to animal control. No other injuries were reported. Commercial marijuana activity is prohibited in Redlands. A total of 11,000 marijuana plants and 83 pounds of harvested product were taken for destruction, officials said.
REDLANDS, CA
CBS LA

Black Friday Safety: More ‘Smash-And-Grab’ Robberies Prompt Increase In Mall Security, Pleas To Be Aware While Shopping

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department has taken special care this year to pay attention to holiday crimes as there appears to be an increase in robberies. From the San Fernando Valley to L.A.’s westside, shoppers were seeing a visible police presence at local malls. “Definitely more security for sure — noticeable,” said shopper Earl Evans. The increase in security comes after a series of so-called “smash and grab” robberies, which include destroying barriers like windows and then stealing items. One recent instance was on Wednesday night when a security guard at a Nordstrom store in Canoga Park attacked with bear...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Black Friday: Another High-End Store Is Robbed, In String Of Six LA Smash-and-Grabs

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A citywide tactical alert has been lifted through the majority of the city Saturday following a “smash-and-grab” robbery at a high-end store in the Melrose area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The LAPD defines a tactical alert as enabling all available officers to respond to a criminal incident if necessary. Friday around 8:20 p.m., a large group rushed into a clothing store in Beverly Grove and stole several items. The robbery happened in the 8400 block of Melrose Avenue at a Bottega Veneta store location, which sells high-end items. It appears pepper spray was used during the crime. It’s unclear how the group was able to enter the store and if any arrests were made. Six smash-and-grab robberies took place in the Fairfax District, Beverly Grove and Hancock Park on Black Friday. This was among the latest in a series of so-called flash mob-style robberies in the Los Angeles area during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Small Brush Fires Break Out Off 134 Freeway In Eagle Rock

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Firefighters Tuesday morning battled several small brush fires that broke out in an area off the 134 Freeway in the Eagle Rock community of Los Angeles. Nov. 23, 2021. (CBSLA) The fires broke out before 11:10 a.m. off the 134 Freeway near Harvey Drive, near the border between the cities of L.A. and Glendale. L.A. Fire Department crews responded to find four small vegetation fires burning about 150 yards apart. The fires were burning a combined area of about two acres. Meanwhile, there was also a traffic collision in the same area which closed the eastbound side of the 134 Freeway, backing up traffic for miles. It’s unclear if the collision was somehow related to the fires. It took 52 firefighters 48 minutes to extinguish the four blazes, LAFD reports. The cause of the fires is under investigation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

2 Vehicles Doing Donuts In Glendale’s Brand Park Cause $4,000 In Damage To Turf, Irrigation System

GLENDALE (CBSLA) — Police asked for the public’s help Wednesday in identifying the drivers who caused thousands of dollars in damage to a field in Glendale’s Brand Park. (credit: Glendale Police Department) The incident happened last Thursday at about 10:30 p.m. on the south field of Brand Park, 1601 W. Mountain St. According to police, a gold BMW and a white Mercedes G-Wagon drove onto the field, and apparently did donuts and went back and forth, leaving the field scarred with deep tire tracks. In images released by police, water appeared to pool in at least one portion of the field, possibly from a damaged sprinkler or pipe. The vehicles caused more than $4,000 in damage to the turf and underground irrigation system, police said. The vehicles were last seen driving off the field through the park’s Western Avenue exit. Anyone with information about the vehicles or the incident can call the Glendale Police Department at (818) 548-4911.
GLENDALE, CA
CBS LA

5 Arrested For Armed Street Robberies In Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – Five suspects were taken into custody in connection with multiple armed street robberies that occurred this week in Beverly Hills. The first two robberies occurred about one block apart just before 11 p.m. Monday in the area of Elm Drive and Charleville Boulevard, and Rexford Drive and Charleville Boulevard. The two suspects fled in a black SUV. A few hours later, at 1:35 a.m. Tuesday, Beverly Hills and Los Angeles police stopped a vehicle believed to be linked to the robberies and took two people into custody, identified as 22-year-old Chynelle Tyla-Lee Rhyne and 25-year-old Justice Rasheedmalike Gill. At around...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
CBS LA

2 Killed In Pasadena Shooting

PASADENA (CBSLA) — Two people are dead after a dispute between two men escalated to a shooting in Pasadena Tuesday afternoon. “We don’t think it was a burglary, we could always be incorrect on that [but] we don’t think it was a burglary,” said Pasadena Police Chief John Perez. “This was not a gang-related incident that we are aware of. The incident was first reported at about 2:30 p.m. in the area of Orange Grove Boulevard and Sunnyslope Avenue. When officers arrived they found one victim suffering from several gunshot wounds and later located a suspect who was armed with a gun....
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Silver Alert Issued For Missing Elderly Man In Hollywood

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 78-year-old diabetic man missing out of Hollywood. Nov. 24, 2021. (California Highway Patrol) William Mortimer was last seen just before 5:30 p.m. off Heliotrope Drive and Santa Monica Boulevard. He walked away from his house and has not been seen since, Los Angeles police said. Mortimer is diabetic, needs insulin and has a pacemaker. He is blind in one eye and deaf on one ear. California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for Mortimer Wednesday morning. SILVER ALERT – Los Angeles CountyLast Seen: N Heliotrope Dr. and Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles@LAPDHQ IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/v5z6WjL2y9 — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) November 24, 2021
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
85K+
Followers
19K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy