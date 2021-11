In September, Bryan Knicely began his tenure as the new executive director of Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum in Hamilton. Previously the executive director of the Yellowstone Art Museum in Billings, Mont., he arrived at Pyramid Hill as the park prepares to celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2022. Pyramid Hill is a 350-acre sculpture park with nearly 80 outdoor sculptures in a landscape of rolling hills, meadows, lakes and hiking trails. The park also features an Ancient Sculpture Museum that displays Greek, Roman, Etruscan, Syrian and Egyptian artwork dating to 1550 B.C.

BUTLER COUNTY, OH ・ 9 DAYS AGO