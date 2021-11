White House to distribute millions of free face masks US President Joe Biden waves as he makes his way to board Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on February 5, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images, File)

Starting today, it’s no longer necessary to wear a facemask in Washington D.C. - except in the White House.

The District of Columbia lifted its indoor mask mandate as of Monday - but a spokesperson says the White House mask mandate will continue, citing “CDC guidance”.

Only six U.S. states still have statewide mask mandates in place.

