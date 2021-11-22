Here are the most searched Thanksgiving casseroles by state this year
INDIANAPOLIS – Green bean, potato, sweet potato, corn, pineapple? These are just a few of the most searched Thanksgiving casseroles this year, according to Google Trends.
What was the most searched casserole in Indiana?
Hash-brown casserole was the most searched casserole in Indiana this year.
Some other popular one’s that top the list are:
- Green bean
- Broccoli cheese
- Sweet Potato
- Corn
Some not so popular one’s included:
- Leftover casserole
- French toast
- Breakfast
- Pineapple
- Butternut squash
Google Trends broke down the search into five categories: potatoes, greens, corn, other veggies, and other.
