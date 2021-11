ViacomCBS streaming service hopes the kids from Colorado can continue its momentum. Don’t look now, but Paramount+ may finally have some momentum. Coming off a few strong weeks thanks to its very own series from “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan and a certain giant red canine, the ViacomCBS streaming service finally gets a “South Park” to call its own — just two years after the media giant offloaded the streaming rights to the first 26 seasons of the show to rival HBO Max.

PARAMOUNT, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO