The highest-grossing movie of the pandemic era reportedly lost $150 million for the studio that produced it. When this year began, a lot of people speculated that F9 or a Marvel movie would be the biggest earner. Well, No Time To Die wears the crown, but the news has a bittersweet tinge for MGM. Just this weekend, the James Bond film passed $730 million in global box office sales. But, that massive return comes with a bit of an asterisk. Variety actually spoke to an MGM spokesperson after various media reports indicated that the movie would lose money. (No Time To Die is estimated to have cost $900 to make, which means it would have to continue into 2022 to get back to the line.) However, the studio is hitting back at those estimates and arguing that the movie already made them money.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO