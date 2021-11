The Gerber has just launched their NEW Downwind series which includes three fixed blade knives; two of which are designed specifically with hunters in mind. The new Gerber series includes an Ulu knife for processing large game, a Caper knife for finer work, and a traditional, do-it-all Drop Point knife. Each of the three new offerings come with a waxed canvas sheath, and will have two color options for the G10 scales – olive or black.

YOUTUBE ・ 12 DAYS AGO