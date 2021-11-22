ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

Mazda Miata still delivering fun ride

rosevilletoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoseville, Calif.- The Mazda Miata has been delivering fun as one of the standard bearers in the convertible category for more than three decades. The lightweight roadster debuted in 1989 and is the top-selling, U.S. two-passenger convertible of all time. Although not the ideal ride for all situations, when...

www.rosevilletoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Jalopnik

A Reminder That You Can Buy A BMW 2 Series With A Manual For Less Than A New Miata

It can be hard to make a case for used cars right now with inventory being so limited, and in many instances, the price difference between the pre-owned model and the new car is so narrow it’s not worth going used. There are some cars where the value is still worth it, but you just have to be willing to be flexible in terms of your options and location.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1970 Buick GS Is A Rare Muscle Car Convertible

This is an often overlooked muscle car. Buick’s contribution to the muscle car era has been in many ways overshadowed by the more popular cars of the time, despite the fact that the GS of the 1970s was the car to beat. At the time, the HEMI cars were running the quarter-mile in the low 14-second range, the Corvettes were hailed as having the most power, and the very special LS6 Chevelles were easily breaking into the high 13s. Meanwhile, almost under the radar, independent reviews of the Buick GS were turning up with results insinuating the cars were capable of easily being the fastest thing on the road with a 13.38-second quarter-mile ET. This sparked an argument that continued for decades after and even as the muscle car era was fading, enthusiasts were still duking it out.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2022 Toyota Camry Updated With Even More Comfort And Convenience

Cars get updated on regular schedules, usually five to seven years separates a generation, though there are some exceptions. In the middle of that period most vehicles get midcycle update. It's midcycle time for the Toyota Camry, with the latest generation debuting in 2018. Toyota didn't need to do a...
CARS
topgear.com

This is the new Mazda CX-50 built for America

Another day, another new SUV. This time it’s the turn of the Mazda CX-50, a ruggedised US-only crossover-type-thing that’s part of a collaboration between Mazda and Toyota that’ll eventually see 300,000 cars per year (150,000 each) built at the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Huntsville, Alabama. The CX-50 will sit...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roseville, CA
Cars
City
Roseville, CA
Local
California Cars
CarBuzz.com

2022 Mazda CX-50

We regard Mazda's SUVs highly as they offer an appealing blend of style, quality, and sophistication. However, they've never been thought of as rugged, capable off-roaders. This is a perception that Mazda wants to change and it has gotten to work doing just that with this, the new CX-50. It will be sold alongside the CX-5 but caters to customers with more adventurous lifestyles. To that end, the CX-50 boasts more rugged styling, a standard all-wheel-drive system, and high-strength roof rails to carry all your equipment to wherever you need to take it. It may not be a Land Rover but the CX-50 looks like a fine alternative to off-road-focused versions of the Toyota RAV4.
CARS
GeekyGadgets

Mazda CX-50 crossover gets official

Mazda is launching a new SUV in the USA, the Mazda CX-50 crossover and the car will go into production at the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing (MTM) plant in Huntsville, Alabama in January 2022. The new Mazda CX-50 crossover will come with the Skyactiv-G 2.5 naturally aspirated engine or Skyactiv-G 2.5...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
pinalcentral.com

Haire: Toyota Venza hybrid, Mazda CX-9

The small Toyota RAV hybrid has been a popular seller. The new Venza hybrid SUV is based on the same platform and drive train. The difference is the latter looks larger on the outside, has fancier styling and costs a bit more. Curiously, there is less cargo room claimed on the inside, 26 cubic feet vs. 30. In the real world, we found the passenger seating to be roomier regardless.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Mazda CX-50 First Look: Off-Road, Mazda-Style

The 2023 Mazda CX-50 crossover is promised to be the template for how the Japanese brand adopts a more adventurous stance with its SUVs. The North-American-market-exclusive model also will be the first Mazda built at the new Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Huntsville, Alabama. Designed to be comfortable on-road and off, the CX-50 will feature a unique Mi-Drive with an Off-Road mode that changes dynamically instead of offering multiple specific sub-modes. This is also featured in its Kodo design with the theme of "The Searcher's Partner", meant to allow the owner to explore more and utilize the capabilities built into the CX-50.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mazda Miata#Luggage#British#Miata Rf
Roanoke Times

2007 True Red Mazda Miata PRHT Touring

Clean CARFAX. True Red 2007 Mazda Miata PRHT Touring RWD 6-Speed Automatic Sport 2.0L I4 DOHC VVT 16V Black Cloth. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Drool-Worthy JDM Mazda Miata Coupe Is One Of Only 64

When one thinks of rare and collectible Japanese sports cars, vehicles such as the Nissan Skyline GT-R, Toyota Supra, and Mazda RX-7 tend to spring to mind. Sure, there are thousands of lesser-known JDM sports cars out there (who wouldn't want to own a Suzuki Cappuccino?), but for the majority, there are but a few big names that make the list. One Japanese sports car that is a bit lower on the desirability and price scale is the Mazda MX-5 Miata. These are great little cars, but they're literally everywhere, especially in second-generation NB guise. However, the version you see here, listed for sale on Collecting Cars, is a rare beauty. This limited-edition 2004 Mazda Roadster-based coupe was only sold in Japan, and current bids for this car stand at around 23,000 Euros (approx $26,000) with two days left to go.
CARS
Autoblog

Junkyard Gem: 2007 Mazda Mazdaspeed6

How many American car shoppers in 2006 and 2007 considered a Honda Accord, Toyota Camry, or Nissan Altima … and then decided to buy a factory-hot-rod version of the Mazda6 with 274 turbocharged horsepower, all-wheel-drive, and a six-speed manual transmission? Not many! Available here for just those two model years, the Mazdaspeed6 never made much of an impression on our automotive culture, so I was startled to find one in a Denver-area yard while making my car-graveyard rounds.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Say Goodbye To The Mazda MX-5 Miata

The Mazda MX-5 Miata is a universally loved machine. It's a sports car that is nearly impossible to dislike. The only way you can hate it is if you learn about its foibles, but by then, you've spent so much time driving the nimble little sports car that you've become a fan. Even if you prefer off-roading, the MX-5 has proved to be a great base for personalization in the most extreme ways. Naturally, you'll have the most fun with it while pushing your limits on the track, but it's a great daily driver too. Sadly, all good things must come to an end, and now the ND Miata is being discontinued in its homeland, at least for 2021.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

Is the Mazda MX-5 Miata Actually Getting Discontinued?

A world without the enigmatic Mazda Miata is a world that no car enthusiasts care to live in. While the thought of the Miata disappearing is truly awful, we live in a world where old-school sports cars are vanishing left and right. Take the Alfa Romeo 4C, for instance. These gas-burning sports cars are getting increasingly old-fashioned in the electric world. So the rumor of a canceled Mazda MX-5 Miata is scary close to being believable.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Mazda CX-50 Could Kill the Mazda CX-5

The Mazda CX-5 is a wildly successful vehicle. It’s the best-selling model in the Mazda lineup and it’s well-regarded by automotive critics with its upscale design, impressive performance, and many premium features. However, an all-new Mazda model could eventually kill the CX-5: the Mazda CX-50. Will the Mazda CX-50 replace...
CARS
Carscoops

Refreshed 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata Confirmed, North American Reveal In Coming Weeks

Mazda’s current-generation MX-5 (Miata) has been around since 2015 and continues to be the darling of motoring enthusiasts across the globe. And while time is ticking for the non-electrified sportscar, don’t expect the peppy roadster to be going anywhere for the time being. There will, however, be an updated model, which will be announced in the next few weeks.
CARS
Robb Report

First Ride: Two New Polaris UTVs Deliver Big Fun on the Trail

Originally designed with light-duty farm work in mind, side-by sides have, over time, transformed to become some of the most capable factory-produced off-road vehicles that money can buy. Now, Polaris has brought us to ERX Motor Park to drive that point home. Located in Elk River, Minn., ERX plays host to a number of different short-course, off-road series throughout the year, and the Amsoil Championship Off-Road UTV races are some of the most well attended events held at the facility. It’s a testament to how widespread the appeal of these machines has become, and with that popularity comes the necessity for...
ELK RIVER, MN
Road & Track

Even Miatas Aren't Cheap Anymore

Among the data points of the ongoing used car price boom lies an existential threat. The cheap Mazda MX-5 Miata, the bastion of accessible enthusiasm and budget racing, is going extinct. It was bound to happen. E30 BMWs were cheap until they weren't. Same with old air-cooled Porsches. Muscle cars,...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy