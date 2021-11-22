Winnie Harlow Stuns at AMAs in Sheer Jeweled Mini Dress & Gold Strappy Heels

Winnie Harlow showed up and showed out last night at the 2021 American Music Awards.

The 27-year-old supermodel arrived on the red carpet wearing a sheer jeweled mini dress by Zuhair Murad. Harlow’s dress was emblazoned with intricate beads and rhinestones. The vision of celebrity stylist Jason Bolden, the couture ensemble featured a halter-style neckline and open back.

Opting for neutral makeup, the star wore her blond locs in a loose high bun as curls framed her face. Harlow finished off the embezzled look with a studded headband and a pair of gold strappy heels. Open-toe heels were trending on the red carpet as many of the event’s guests embraced the silhouette.

Harlow took to her Instagram stories to share closer details of her look for the awards.

Harlow is a big fan of bright jewels and colors. At this year’s Met Gala, she wore a sheer gold gown, sequined bra top with a black feather cape and a headpiece.

She has without a doubt changed the face of fashion. Since she was discovered by Tyra Banks on the 21st season of “America’s Next Top Model” she has continued to advocate for a more diverse and inclusive fashion industry.

The American Music Awards honor both established and independent musicians, as well as those who have broken records during the year. This year’s event, hosted by Cardi B, will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Olivia Rodrigo has the most nominations of the evening with seven, followed by artists including The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Giveon and Bad Bunny. Unlike past ceremonies, several awards have already been announced on TikTok for Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X and Taylor Swift.

