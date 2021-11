The Occidental Center for the Arts hosted its annual “Sonoma County’s Got Talent” fundraising event on Saturday night. The west county center’s fundraising goal was around $2,000. Money raised will go toward paying the center’s property tax and part of its fire insurance bill since both costs have recently increased, said Patrick Fanning, the talent show organizer and president of the board of directors.

