Hindsight is a gift and a curse. Oftentimes, the further we get from an event the easier it becomes to see what should have been obvious in the moment. We're slowly entering that territory with Mac Jones. Fresh off a historic season in which he threw 41 touchdown passes, only four interceptions and completed 77.4 percent of his passes while leading Alabama to a 14-0 record and a national championship, it seems absurd that Jones wasn't the second quarterback off the board after Trevor Lawrence, who was billed as John Elway-reincarnated.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO