5 Secrets From the Elden Ring Network Test

Elden Ring is From Software’s first fully open-world game, and players can get their very own horse to help them explore the world. You won’t start the game with a mount, however, and in true From Software fashion, unlocking the horse is not very straightforward. Most other games would have you visit a stable or tame a horse in the wild, but Elden Ring’s horse is obtained in a way you might not expect. Once you obtain the mount, you’ll be able to call upon it whenever you want, even going so far as to use it in combat and boss fights. It’s a helpful tool, so here’s how you can get a horse in Elden Ring.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO