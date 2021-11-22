5 Secrets From the Elden Ring Network Test

Elden Ring is still a few months away, but thanks to the recent network test, players have already found how to cheese bosses by knocking them off ledges. As our friends at PC Gamer spotted, Elden Ring fans wasted no time testing the limits of level design, gravity, and boss behavior. Reddit user Professional_Ease765 managed to lure the dragon Agheel, who's normally fought in a swamp (and preferably on horseback, per our guide on Elden Ring bosses), up and off a nearby ledge, one-shotting the dragon in the process. They weren't the only one, either; Redditor Survivalhorrorz pulled off a similar feat, seemingly by accident.
