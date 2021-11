CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns have now lost four of their last six match-ups after a 3-1 start to the 2021 season, but will have a chance to get back above .500 on Sunday against the winless Detroit Lions. The theme of this season has been “consistently inconsistent” as the team is stuck in a state of perpetual ups-and-downs reminiscent of the Millenium Force at Cedar Point. But, Week 11 is another chance to go 1-0 and is a game the Browns should win in front of the home crowd at FirstEnergy Stadium.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO