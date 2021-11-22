ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look Inside Chile’s Former Nazi Expat Community in the International Trailer for ‘A Place Called Dignity’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Jamie Lang
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07tcjG_0d44wZEv00

New Europe Film Sales , handling international sales for Matías Rojas Valencia’s “A Place Called Dignity,” “Un lugar llamado dignidad” in Spanish, which is currently playing in competition at this year’s Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival , have given Variety exclusive access to the film’s international trailer.

The film presents a dramatized look at events surrounding Paul Schaefer, a former Nazi soldier who fled to rural Chile after WWII. There, he established the German-speaking Colonia Dignidad (Dignity Colony) and reigned over a generations-long culture of torture, child abuse and murder, thanks to the protection of Chile’s former dictator Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship. Under Schaefer’s leadership the community entrenched itself, becoming indispensable to the locals and providing schooling and medical services in an area where there would otherwise be none.

Rojas’ film is a dramatized look at real-life events surrounding Schaefer’s time in Chile from the perspective of Pablo, a 12-year-old boy, who receives a scholarship to attend school in the Colonia. He quickly becomes one of Schaefer’s favorites and, over time, witnesses several strange things happening in the community including abuse, disappearances and the use of demon-like creatures to scare children into submission. However, several in the community are ready to turn on Schafer and may prove a lifeline to young Pablo.

In the trailer we are introduced to Pablo and Schafer. Dramatic music and suspenseful scenes emphasize the discomfort that many in the community must have felt constantly, and we see brief glimpses into the abuse perpetrated by Schafer’s closest confidants, as well as the theatrical methods used to keep everyone in line.

Colonia Dignidad has proven to be a regular source of inspiration and curiosity among filmmakers in recent years, and was the subject of the well-received and well-reviewed series “Dignity” from Invercine & Wood and Story House Productions commissioned by Mega in Chile and Discovery and ProSiebenSat’s streaming platform Joyn in Germany, the Netflix Original docuseries “A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad,” as well as a Rojas’ next project, announced by Variety earlier this month , a documentary-hybrid feature based on Rojas’ research while writing and directing “A Place Called Dignity.”

“I am part of a generation that grew up hearing stories about Colonia Dignidad,” says Rojas of his early inspirations for the series. “When their leader, Paul Schäfer, escaped to Argentina in the late 1990s, he was still supported by the politicians, the military and the police. I would say that this place remains a mystery in so many ways.

“It represents a country that used to sweep secrets under a rug of alleged progress,” he continues. “Even today, there are active members of the government and influential civilians who were a part of this Colonia Dignidad circle of friends. They are the ones who used to protect Paul Schäfer. Reflecting upon this place may help us review our recent history. Not just in my country but in other places where similar situations took place.”

Lead produced by multi-award-winning producer Giancarlo Nasi (“The Man of the Future,” “Lina from Lima”) at Quijote Films , “A Place Called Dignity” is an ambitious, five-country co-production between the Chilean company – producers of Rojas’ “In the Shade of the Trees” as well as Théo Court’s Venice triple award-winner “White on White” – and Autocroma in Argentina, Germany’s Klinkerfilm, France’s Mandra Films and Séptima Films in Colombia.

Variety

‘Catch The Fair One,’ With Boxing Champ Kali Reis, Secures Global Sales for Memento International (EXCLUSIVE)

“Catch the Fair One,” a critically acclaimed thriller from Josef Kubota Wladyka (“Narcos”) starring real-life professional boxer Kali “K.O.” Reis, has been sold to major markets by Paris-based Memento International (“Call Me By Your Name”). “Catch the Fair One” opened at Tribeca Film Festival, where it won the Audience Award and a Special Jury mention for Reis’ performance. Memento has sold “Catch the Fair One” to France (ACE entertainment), U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand (Vertigo Releasing), Scandinavia and Baltics (Nonstop Entertainment), Israel (Lev Cinemas), Russia+CIS (Russian World Vision), Eastern Europe (HBO Europe), India (Indo Overseas Films), Indonesia (PT Falcon) and the...
COMBAT SPORTS
Variety

ONSeries Lisboa Showcases Portugal’s New Drive Into International TV series

A showcase for new Portuguese TV series aiming to attract international broadcasters and buyers, the first edition of ONSeries Lisboa, running Nov. 25-26, could hardly have come at a more opportune time. Over recent years Portugal has been renowned for either niche auteur films or high-energy telenovelas. But a new strand of higher budget TV series has begun to emerge, driven by investments by local broadcasters and streaming-platforms, co-productions, production subsidies and an incentive scheme that now offers an up to 30% of spend cash rebate. ONSeries aims to tap into this new energy. Produced by Géraldine Gonard’s Inside Content, the company...
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix Sparks Ire in Italy For Holding Back Copies of Paolo Sorrentino’s ‘Hand of God’ Theatrical Release

The Italian theatrical release of Paolo Sorrentino’s “The Hand of God” is sparking protests from some of the country’s exhibitors who claim the hand of Netflix is cutting them out of the hot title’s big screen bonanza. “Hand of God,” a Netflix original film produced by Fremantle’s The Apartment, went out on 250 screens in Italy on Wednesday via local distributor Lucky Red, marking the pic’s first theatrical outing, roughly three weeks before its Dec. 15 streaming debut. The release of Sorrentino’s hotly anticipated film marks the widest theatrical outing in Italy for a Netflix film to date, and also the longest...
MOVIES
Augusto Pinochet
Variety

‘My Share of Sky,’ ‘The Forgotten History,’ ‘Baghjan,’ ‘Shivamma’ Win Film Bazaar Awards

Nepalese project “Ek Mutthi Badal” (My Share of Sky) by Sahara Sharma has won the Rotterdam Lab Award at India’s Film Bazaar virtual co-production market. “Ek Mutthi Badal” producer Abhimanyu Dixit is the emerging South Asian producer chosen to attend the Rotterdam Lab Program at the 2022 edition of the International Film Festival Rotterdam. Roya Sadat’s “The Forgotten History” (Afghanistan, Spain) won the Institut Francais and Produire Au Sud Award, which provides support for script translation to French and two script consultations. The Bazaar’s Work in Progress lab includes two awards, the Prasad Lab Digital Intermediate Award and the Moviebuff Appreciation...
MOVIES
Variety

Penelope Cruz, Antonio Banderas Starrer ‘Official Competition’ Gets International Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

In the run-up to its roll-out in cinema theaters around the world, Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas starrer “Official Competition” has a official trailer. Variety has had exclusive access to its international subtitled version. Buena Vista International will release “Official Competition” in Spanish cinemas on Feb. 25. Spanish producer The Mediapro Studio and London-based international sales agent Protagonist Pictures already dropped a 48-second teaser trailer in late July, just before the film’s announced selection – appositely – for Official Competition at September’s Venice Film Festival, where it world premiered in September and was pretty much liked by everyone. The now dropped official trailer is...
MOVIES
Variety

IDFA Winners Bettina Perut and Ivan Osnovikoff Talk ‘La Casa’ and the Inner Universe

Chilean directing duo Bettina Perut and Iván Osnovikoff have secured the Best Pitch Forum Award at the 34th edition of IDFA with their documentary “La Casa.” Co-produced by Perut + Osnovikoff and Germany’s Dick Manthey Film, the project impressed with its story of a couple, stuck at home in Santiago due to COVID-19 and sequestered from the political tumult of the Chilean uprising, who turn inward and find multidimensional universes. In a statement about “La Casa,” the IDFA Forum Award jury said “the [Best Pitch] award goes to a project that presents a unique perspective of an isolated space in a...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
kfgo.com

Former protest leader Boric seeks to bury Chile’s ‘neoliberal’ past

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – “If Chile was the cradle of neoliberalism, it will also be its grave.”. If one quote could sum up a candidate’s platform – and send shivers through the traditional elite – it might be this one from Chilean former student protest leader and lawmaker Gabriel Boric, one of the front-runners in Sunday’s presidential election.
AMERICAS
Variety

Afghan Actresses Decry Taliban Ban on Women in Entertainment: ‘An Artist Without Art is Basically Dead’

Leena Alam, one of Afghanistan’s best-known actresses, is in character as she explains facing an unthinkable choice. “Who would know better than me how dangerous it is to be a woman actress with the Taliban? You cannot inflict me with one more drop of fear than I already have,” says the California-based Alam as part of a virtual performance of a monologue for the LA Writers Center. “You offer me death and my children, or life without them? What would you do? I will go home.” Tearfully, Alam, who starred in popular shows such as feminist drama “Shereen,” rocks back and forth...
WORLD
richmond.edu

International Dinner: Chile

The Heilman Dining Center team presents its annual International Dinner in tandem with IE Week: Chile. Inspired by family recipes from three current UR students from Chile, the menu will include an array of Chilean favorites, including cazuela stew, pastel de choclo, variations on the ever-popular completo, and many others.
RICHMOND, VA
Chile
France
Spain
Movies
Germany
United Nations
Argentina
Variety

‘Annette’ Producer Boards ‘Rodeo’ About France’s Dirt Riders Community (EXCLUSIVE)

“Annette” producer Charles Gillibert is set to produce “Rodeo,” Lola Quivoron’s daring feature debut about a young woman who infiltrates an underground dirt bike community in France. Quivoron previously directed the short film “Au Loin, Baltimore,” which played at Locarno in 2016 and, co-directed (with Antonia Buresi) “Headshot,” a documentary about today’s youth that aired on Franco-German network Arte. “Rodeo” shot entirely on the outskirts of Bordeaux, France, and follows a young misfit and small-time thug, Julia, who is fiercely passionate about riding. One summer, she encounters a crew of dirt riders and sets off to infiltrates their male-dominated world, but an...
WORLD
Variety

Sergei Loznitsa’s ‘Mr. Landsbergis’ Wins Best Film at IDFA Documentary Festival

Sergei Loznitsa’s extensive documentary “Mr. Landsbergis,” clocking in at 246 minutes and depicting Lithuania’s “singing revolution” when the country finally broke away from the Soviet Union, has won the Best Film award in the International Competition section, as well as €15,000, at documentary film festival IDFA in Amsterdam. It marks...
MOVIES
Variety

France Makes Masks Mandatory in Cultural Venues, Among Other Health Measures

It’s mask time again in France. The country’s health minister has unveiled a set of familiar health measures as Europe faces a fifth wave of COVID-19 cases. Among the key measures unveiled by Olivier Veran on Nov. 25 during a televised address, face masks will once again be mandatory in every cultural venue, including movie theaters and concert halls, starting Friday (Nov. 26). France’s Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Castex tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and several members of the government have been self-isolating. Since the health pass became enforced on July 21, masks were no longer mandatory and were...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Emerging Singaporean Filmmakers Present Contrasting Aspects of City-State at Southeast Asia Film Lab

The next generation of Singaporean filmmakers are displaying the rich tapestry of the city-state’s culture at the Southeast Asian Film Lab, which is part of the Singapore Media Festival. Shopping malls are an intrinsic part of Singaporean culture and for Dewi Tan, who is from an anthropology and environmental science background, they are endlessly fascinating. The filmmaker’s lab project “Practical(ly) Consumption,” currently in the script development stage, follows a secondary school boy who gets into trouble stealing a supermarket trolley. “Malls are more than a space to hang out or get your daily needs, it is also a place of self-discovery that...
MOVIES
Variety

Debuting Helmer Ha Le Diem Witnesses Bride Kidnapping in IDFA Film ‘Children of the Mist’

Set in the north of her homeland, Vietnam, Ha Le Diem’s IDFA competition entry “Children of the Mist” follows 12-year-old Di from the Hmong ethnic minority, living in the mountains and isolated from the rest of the population. Although she would like to study, the widespread custom of “bride kidnapping” on the Lunar New Year celebration could alter her future forever. The film, produced by Swann Dubus for Varan Vietnam and Trần Phương Thảo, is sold internationally by CAT&Docs. “When I was a child, I was friends with these three girls. One of them got married off very young, which...
MOVIES
Variety

London’s Focus Show Connects Production Community

Focus, an event for international production professionals from across film, television, animation, documentary, advertising and games, returns to London as a live event Dec. 7-8. Now in its seventh year, the confab combines two days of live events at London’s Business Design Centre, and four more days of online streaming. The industry event, which presents its conference program in partnership with Variety, allows delegates to meet in person or virtually with content makers, film commissions, production services and location providers from across the globe. Designed to be inclusive, entrance to the live event is free — a nod organizers say to the...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Philippines Filmmakers Tackle the Personal and the Political at Southeast Asia Film Lab – Singapore

The Philippines is a vibrant filmmaking region in Asia and that brio is underlined by the brace of projects from the country selected at the Southeast Asia Film Lab, which is part of the Singapore Media Festival. Paul Rembert Patindol (sometimes credited as PR Patindol) was training to be a chemist but he came to a point in life where he needed a different kind of magic, and turned to filmmaking instead. His short “Hilom” won the youth jury prize at the Singapore International Film Festival in 2016, in addition to awards at Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival and the FAMAS Awards. His new...
MOVIES
