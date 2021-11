With winter on its way, PennDOT is advising motorists to slow down, increase their following distance and avoid distractions while driving. Last winter in Pennsylvania, preliminary data show that there were 301 crashes resulting in four fatalities and 143 injuries on snowy, slushy or ice-covered roadways where aggressive-driving behaviors such as speeding or making careless lane changes were factors.

