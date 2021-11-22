Jared Leto Endorses the Suicide Squad Ayer Cut: 'That's What Streaming's For, Right?'

Those who have been reading DC's current Suicide Squad series know how wonderfully bonkers it can be sometimes, spotlighting a team that features some of the most lethal and yet surprisingly endearing characters we've seen in the Squad in some time. Match, Nocturna, Culebra, Talon, Peacemaker, Ambush Bug, and the rest of the cast all contribute something special to the mix, and things are only getting better thanks to a second team that's out to shut Amanda Waller down for good. Suicide Squad #9 continues to shake up the series and add new pieces to the chessboard, and ComicBook.com recently had the chance to talk to writer Robbie Thompson about the issue, if the recent movie influenced the series and its character, and what the future holds for this delightful cast.
