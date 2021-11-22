Jared Leto Endorses the Suicide Squad Ayer Cut: 'That's What Streaming's For, Right?'

I’m sure somewhere in House of Gucci, there’s a serious story about ambition and how the concept of a “family business” is an oxymoron, but then Jared Leto’s Paolo Gucci opens his mouth and out comes an accent that can only be described as “Italian” in the same way Olive Garden is “Italian” and you can’t help but cackle. For those who enjoy the “Rich people are ridiculous” genre of shows like Arrested Development and Succession, there’s plenty to love with House of Gucci, but it sometimes seems like director Ridley Scott still wants to play his story straight. Those are the moments when all the air goes out of the movie because the characters are so broadly drawn that their motivations feel one-dimensional at best and completely absent at worst. But when you’ve got Lady Gaga and Jared Leto trying to outdo each other’s Italian accents as their characters battle for dominance over the Gucci empire, then you’re really cooking.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO