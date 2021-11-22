ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jared Leto Endorses the Suicide Squad Ayer Cut: 'That's What Streaming's For, Right?'

By Ryan Leston
IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuicide Squad’s very own Joker wants to see the Ayer Cut, as Jared Leto supports the release of the director’s cut of the film. During an interview with Variety, Jared Leto said he thinks it’s time Warner Bros. released the Ayer Cut – an unreleased version of the Suicide Squad by...

