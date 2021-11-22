ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Halo Transformed the Life of This Fan Turned Esports Broadcaster

Cover picture for the articleIn honor of the upcoming release of Halo Infinite, former IGN host Sydnee Goodman chats...

dotesports.com

How to get credits in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is now available for everyone to enjoy, delivering the iconic Halo experience players have missed. Fans everywhere are diving into the multiplayer mode, grinding their way through the new battle pass and unlocking exciting new cosmetics and content. Fans can also enjoy premium content, including the premium...
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Halo newcomers, how are you finding Halo Infinite?

Though Halo started out on Macs then joined Microsoft, historically the series hasn't had much of a presence on personal computers. At first we got ports years after their Xbox debut, then Microsoft just stopped releasing Windows versions for their flagship first-person shooter series. Well, that's changing with Halo Infinite, which is coming to PC at the same time as Xbox—including the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta launched last night. So I ask you, an audience with less exposure to the sci-fi shooter: how are you liking it, PC gamers?
VIDEO GAMES
stevivor.com

How to install Halo Infinite Multiplayer

Halo Infinite multiplayer is now live and this post will detail how you can download the free title to start playing. Multiplayer is free-to-play, unlike the game’s main single-player campaign, so has its own way of being accessed. Here’s what to do:. How to install Halo Infinite multiplayer on Xbox...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Halo Infinite: How to Customize Armor

With the unexpected early launch of 343 Industries’ latest arena shooter, a torrent of new players are scrambling to experience the action, and so it comes as no surprise many are wondering how to customize armor in Halo Infinite so that their Spartan looks unique. Here’s everything you need to know.
VIDEO GAMES
Commercial Observer

How the Evolution of Gaming and Esports Will Impact Real Estate

The multifaceted gaming industry covers more than just your 14-year-old’s obsession with Minecraft or Fortnite. It includes game developers, esports event organizers and teams, gaming software and hardware, and broadcasting platforms. It’s raising massive sums; Series C or later-funded companies in Los Angeles alone amassed $1.43 billion in 2020 and $1 billion in 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Halo Fans Don't Like Halo Infinite's Progression System

Xbox, with the utmost gall, shadow-dropped Halo Infinite early. To almost no one's surprise, it's fun. Halo Infinite, which is free for anyone on Xbox and PC, is also a smash hit with over 200,000 players online at one time on Steam alone. Despite such a huge success, fans are...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to fly a Banshee in Halo Infinite

The Banshee is among Halo’s most recognizable vehicles, so it’s only natural that it makes a return in Halo Infinite. The Covenant’s high-speed, flying vehicle functions largely the same as it did in previous Halo games, and is a valuable tool for providing ground support from above, especially in big team battles.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Halo Infinite: Can You Turn Off Crossplay?

Three weeks before we expected it, you can now jump into Halo Infinite's multiplayer for free. Anyone on Xbox or PC can play the game without spending any money. If you don't want to play against people on another platforms, you may want to know how to turn off crossplay. We've got all the information you need.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to use the Mangler in Halo Infinite

The Mangler is a weapon in Halo Infinite that is primarily used by the Banished. It’s a pistol that can do some severe damage to an enemy at close and medium ranges. It might remind you of the Mauler’s previous Brute weapon, which essentially worked as a pistol variation of a shotgun. But the Mangler doesn’t work like that at all in the game. So here’s what you need to know about using the Mangler in Halo Infinite.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to add friends on Halo Infinite

Teaming up with your pals and jumping into a Halo multiplayer match always makes the experience easier and more enjoyable. You’ll be able to do this by having friends on your friend’s list and joining their fireteam. Here’s what you need to know about adding friends to play Halo Infinite.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Adam Fitch: Halo Infinite esports seems promising but the job isn’t done

Halo Infinite’s beta sprung to life on November 15 and it took no time at all for competitive players and esports fans alike to get excited about the future of the title — actually, eagerness and anticipation were present before they could even get their hands on the game. While it’s hard to disagree with the joy they’re currently expressing, the hard work for Halo esports’ revival is ahead of developers 343 and their collaborators Esports Engine.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to mute players in Halo Infinite

Online gaming has been one of the biggest draws in video games for awhile now. That being said, being exposed to so many people will mean you eventually are going to come across a jerk or two. Here is how to mute someone in Halo Infinite if you don’t want to hear what they have to say anymore.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Halo Infinite Campaign Change Divides OG Fans

While Halo Infinite multiplayer is out in beta form for all on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC, the campaign won't be playable until the game fully launches next month. Ahead of this, 343 Industries has revealed a change it made while developing the campaign, and it's a change that isn't completely sitting well with hardcore fans. According to the game's character director, Stephen Dyck, for the first time, the campaign has not been developed on Heroic difficulty, but Normal difficulty. As Dyck notes, this change was made because the team expects many new players.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to turn off voice chat in Halo Infinite

When playing with your friends online in Halo Infinite, you may not want to use the in-game voice-over system. You may find it frustrating or have a slot or two open on your team with your friends, meaning you don’t want to communicate with a random person online. You can do a few quick and straightforward things to turn off the Halo Infinite voice chat to prevent hearing random players but still hear the in-game sound effects and music.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How the repulsor works in Halo Infinite

There’s not much you can do when a vehicle comes charging straight at you in Halo Infinite. You dodge, or you get hit by it, instantly dying. Although, if you have a repulsor available, you can knock it away and protect yourself. In this guide, we’re going to share how the repulsor works in Halo Infinite.
VIDEO GAMES

