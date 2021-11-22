How Halo Transformed the Life of This Fan Turned Esports Broadcaster

While Halo Infinite multiplayer is out in beta form for all on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC, the campaign won't be playable until the game fully launches next month. Ahead of this, 343 Industries has revealed a change it made while developing the campaign, and it's a change that isn't completely sitting well with hardcore fans. According to the game's character director, Stephen Dyck, for the first time, the campaign has not been developed on Heroic difficulty, but Normal difficulty. As Dyck notes, this change was made because the team expects many new players.

